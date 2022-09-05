Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 6:26 pm
Ukrainians are making "real gains" but fighting is "close and hard", the Defence Secretary has said (PA)
Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said (PA)

Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace made a statement in the Commons on the progress of Russia’s attack on its neighbour to update MPs as they returned to Westminster after their summer break.

It comes after Ukraine embarked on a counter-offensive in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region, which Mr Wallace said had “some considerable success”.

While he said the Ukrainians are making gains, Mr Wallace said the fighting is intense.

He said: “On August 29, Ukraine embarked on a counter-offensive in the south of the country around the city of Kherson, on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

“Ukraine has inflicted serious damage on a range of river crossings with the aim of restricting Russian logistical support.

“This has had some considerable success.”

Mr Wallace said the Ukrainians are engaging with Russian forces, adding: “They are making real gains but understandably, as we have seen elsewhere in this conflict, the fighting is close and hard and Ukraine are suffering losses associated with an attacking force.”

On the other hand, Russia continues to “lose significant equipment and personnel”, he said.

He told MPs: “It is estimated to date that over 25,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives, and in all, if you include killed casualties, captured, or the now reported tens of thousands of deserters, over 80,000 dead or injured and the other categories.

“This will have a long-lasting impact on Russia’s army and its future combat effectiveness.

“Russia has yet to achieve any of its strategic objectives, and we are now on day 194 of what was envisaged in total to be a month-long campaign.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion on February 24, with many expecting a quick victory.

Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War has turned into a grinding war of attrition.

Mr Wallace said the Government is working on an additional package of support for Ukraine, having already supplied thousands of anti-tank weapons, drones and military vehicles.

“The United Kingdom continues to give military aid… to the Ukrainian armed forces to help resist the illegal invasion,” he said.

“The total funding committed to this support is £2.3 billion.”

Mr Wallace also updated MPs on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying the United Nations remains “gravely concerned” by the “dangerous situation”.

He was also later pressed by Conservative former minister Tim Loughton on the possibility of Mr Putin resorting to using “battlefield nuclear weapons”.

While Mr Wallace said “the conditions are not remotely met for that”, he said “we have seen in public President Putin evoke nuclear weapons, I think over 35 times in the last six months”.

He added: “The consequences of the use of tactical nuclear weapons, I think, would be global condemnation by all countries, including countries such as China, for Russia, and I think President Putin is well aware of that.”

