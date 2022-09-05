Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 6:56 pm
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)

Senior health staff believe the NHS has “collapsed”, MPs heard, prompting concerns over patient safety when demand increases in the winter.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay sought to play down concerns raised by senior frontline clinicians, but acknowledged bed occupancy rates have “broadly remained at winter-type levels”, with “high” Covid cases in July among the reasons.

He said efforts are being made to deal with delayed discharges from hospitals, with numbers also similar to winter months at around 13,000 patients.

Several MPs raised concerns over waits for ambulances, with Labour’s Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston) telling the Commons: “I’ve had some horror stories from constituents this summer about the dangerous delays they’ve faced with life-threatening conditions.

“One of my constituents, when she raised that with the NHS, was told by the senior consultant at the A&E department that the NHS has collapsed.

“If senior frontline clinicians are saying that in the summer, God help us when we get to the winter.

“I really fear where we’re going to be with this because there’s no doubt my constituent is very lucky to be alive.”

Mr Madders asked Mr Barclay to give an estimate on the number of people who have died “unnecessarily” because they have been stuck in an ambulance waiting to get into A&E or because an ambulance did not turn up.

Mr Barclay responded to “some of that more colourful language” by highlighting increases in doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He said: “We’re training more, we’re meeting more demand but we recognise – this is why significant additional funding has been applied to ambulance trusts, call handling and to other parts of the system, including primary care, because part of reducing the demand on the ambulance system is also in terms of the GP capacity, which is why – to take that as an example – an additional £1.5 billion of funding has gone in.”

Labour MP Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood) also warned: “In London in July, the average wait time for an ambulance for somebody describing the symptoms of a stroke was more than an hour – more than three times longer than the target time.

“Many of my constituents told me that they are living with genuine fear and anxiety that if they or a loved one are stricken by illness or involved in a serious accident the emergency help they need simply won’t get there in time.”

Mr Barclay has previously said cutting ambulance waiting times will be the “number one priority” for the health service in England this winter.

Making a statement to the Commons on Monday, he said: “Bed occupancy rates have broadly remained at winter-type levels, with Covid cases in July still high at one in 25 testing positive.

“That compares to around one in 60 currently. This is without the decrease in occupancy that we would normally expect to see after winter ends.

“And ambulance wait times have also continued to reflect the pressures of last winter, although I am pleased to see recent improvements. For example, the West Midlands today is meeting its category two time of less than 18 minutes.”

On the issue of delayed discharges from hospital, Mr Barclay said: “The most recent figures from the end of July show that the number of these patients is just over 13,000, similar numbers to the winter months.

“And we’ve been working with trusts where delayed discharge rates are highest, putting in place intensive on-the-ground support.”

He said “discharge front-runners” will be “tasked with testing radical solutions to improve hospital discharge”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said emergency care “is in crisis”, adding: “29,000 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E in June, more than ever before; 10,000 urgent cases waited more than eight hours for an ambulance last month.

“It’s estimated that the collapse of emergency care that we’re now seeing could be costing 500 lives a week.”

He went on: “The NHS needs Government ministers to grip this crisis and work tirelessly to get patients the care they need, so where has the Government been all summer?

“It’s almost as if the moment the Conservative leadership candidates hit the road, that the Cabinet turned on their out-of-office on and hit the beach.”

