From fluorescent suits to Thatcher bows – Liz Truss’s fashion journey to No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

From fluorescent suits to Thatcher bows – Liz Truss’s fashion journey to No 10

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 8:41 am
Liz Truss has worn a number of eye-catching outfits during her political career (Jonathan Brady/Victoria Jones/David Mirzoeff/PA)
Liz Truss has worn a number of eye-catching outfits during her political career (Jonathan Brady/Victoria Jones/David Mirzoeff/PA)

Liz Truss’s journey from Liberal Democrat speech-maker to Conservative Prime Minister has involved a number of eye-catching moments, not least the colourful outfits she has worn.

Whether standing on a podium, striding to and from 10 Downing Street, or hitting the campaign trail, the latest UK leader has made a name for herself with a number of striking ensembles.

Then Chief Secretary to the Treasury Elizabeth Truss arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting, in 2018
Then-chief secretary to the Treasury Elizabeth Truss arrives in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting in 2018 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Ms Truss beat Rishi Sunak to the Tory leadership with 81,326 votes to 60,399, and has promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy.

While waiting to give her winning speech, her purple dress matched the purple seats at the venue, but perhaps more notably mirrored the plum attire of former American first lady Michelle Obama and the purple dress coat of US Vice President Kamala Harris at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Liz Truss leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, in 2019
Liz Truss leaves No 10 after a Cabinet meeting in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

An article in fashion outlet Grazia noted: “Could Liz Truss have been subtly aligning herself with the likes of such seasoned power players? Possibly.”

Meanwhile, New York Times chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman pointed to Mr Sunak’s high-end attire against the high street nature of Ms Truss’s outfits as a key battleground in the race to the top.

“What the candidates wore came to symbolise the differences between the two as much as anything they said on the campaign trail,” wrote Ms Friedman.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London as the winner of the Conservative leadership contest was announced (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

External commentary on her fashion choices will be nothing new to the South West Norfolk MP.

During her ministerial years, the outfits Ms Truss has worn, which include colourful blazers, tartan culottes and fluorescent suits, have been scrutinised in the press and online.

Then Justice Secretary Liz Truss walks through Downing Street, in 2016
Then-justice secretary Liz Truss walks through Downing Street in 2016 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Her style has taken on many shapes and forms on her various trips to Cabinet meetings – from a standard dress and blazer combination in July 2014 when she was appointed environment secretary, to a buttoned-up black coat and boots with matching hat in 2016.

One of her most striking outfits was a bright pink suit – including coat, shirt, trousers and matching bag – which she wore to a Cabinet meeting in September 2019.

Then Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street, London, for a cabinet meeting, in 2019
Then-chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss arrives for a Cabinet meeting in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss will not be the first female prime minister to receive attention for her style – Theresa May was constantly linked to leopard print, which she wore in the form of a pair of heels.

However, the intensity of the spotlight may take some getting used to, with one such instance occurring during the Tory leadership race when Ms Truss’s clothing choice went viral.

Conservative party leadership contender Liz Truss arrives at Here East studios in Stratford, east London, before the live television debate for the candidates for leadership of the Conservative party, hosted by Channel 4, in July 2022
Liz Truss arrives at Here East studios in Stratford, east London, before the live Conservative Party leadership debate hosted by Channel 4 in July (Victoria Jones/PA)

When the former environment secretary appeared in Channel 4’s Tory leadership debate in July, Twitter users were quick to point out that she had donned an outfit that was strikingly similar to something Margaret Thatcher wore in a 1979 election broadcast – a black blazer and white blouse with a large bow.

Then International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, in 2019
Then-international trade secretary Liz Truss in 2019 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Truss subsequently hit out at comparisons to Mrs Thatcher, who died in 2013, calling them frustrating.

She told GB News: “It is quite frustrating that female politicians always get compared to Margaret Thatcher, whereas male politicians don’t get compared to Ted Heath.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Nadine Dorries will return to the backbenches (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dorries confirms she was asked to stay on as Culture Secretary
Boris Johnson made reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus from the fifth century BC in his resignation speech in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Who is Cincinnatus and what could Boris Johnson’s reference to him mean?
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson pledges loyalty to Truss as he hints at taking back seat – for…
The figures are the worst on record (Peter Byrne/PA)
A&E waiting times at worst level on record
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson bows out of No 10 as Truss prepares multibillion plan for energy crisis
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Justin Tallis/PA)
Live: ‘It’s time for politics to be over, folks’ says Boris Johnson
Tory MP Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No…
The Queen in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Practical adjustments and diary alterations for still-serving Queen
Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10
More than 2,000 prisoners are on remand (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than a quarter of Scottish prisoners are on remand, analysis finds

More from Press and Journal

It is estimated that Belladrum festival attracted over 25,000 over the three days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0