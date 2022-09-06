Who is Cincinnatus and what could Boris Johnson’s reference to him mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Who is Cincinnatus and what could Boris Johnson’s reference to him mean?

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 10:26 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:34 am
Boris Johnson made reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus from the fifth century BC in his resignation speech in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson made reference to Roman statesman Cincinnatus from the fifth century BC in his resignation speech in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson’s reference to an ancient Roman statesman in his resignation speech has fuelled a fervent online debate, with some suggesting it could imply a future return to frontline politics.

In the final speech in Downing Street on Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister declared: “Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough.”

“Cincinnatus” soon became the top trend on Twitter as thousand of users debated the meaning behind Mr Johnson’s words.

The reference is to ancient Roman statesman Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, an ancient Roman politician traditionally synonymous with civic virtue and – according to classicist Dame Mary Beard – “someone who doesn’t try to hang on to power when they’ve finished”.

According to tradition, in the 5th century BC, with the Roman republic under threat from an invasion, Cincinnatus left life as a farmer to become dictator and successfully fought off the attack, before relinquishing his power and returning to his farm a few weeks later.

Dame Mary, an expert on Roman history, explained in a tweet that Cincinnatus “was a 5th century BC Roman politician who saved the state from an invasion, then – job done – returned to his farm”.

But many claimed the reference means Mr Johnson expects a return to politics, with The Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci tweeting: “Johnson expects to be called back. Cincinnatus was recalled from his plough to become leader of Rome a second time.

“Someone tell the people with microphones at Downing Street.”

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, “most scholars see no factual truth in the further tradition that Cincinnatus was given a second dictatorship”.

However, Dame Mary told Times Radio: “One story says (Cincinnatus) did come back to power and he took up the dictatorship again in order to put down – successfully – a popular uprising.

“That’s where I wonder how far Johnson had thought through all of the implications of the story of Cincinnatus.”

In her tweet on the topic, Dame Mary also stated that Cincinnatus was “an enemy of the people”.

Explaining this latter point further on Times Radio, Dame Mary said: “He did not wish to give people their due rights – he was an absolute elitist, Roman patrician. In our terms he was dead right-wing.”

Mr Johnson does appear to know the reference well, however, as he previously used the simile during his time as London mayor when describing his potential aspirations to serve as PM.

In 2008, the Guardian reported that he remarked: “Were I to be called, like Cincinnatus from my plough, obviously it would be a huge privilege to serve.

“But you may have a long time to wait.”

And in 2009, according to The Telegraph, he said: “If, like Cincinnatus, I were to be called from my plough, then obviously it would be wrong of me not to help out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Activity in the UK construction sector contracted for the second month in a row in August as economists warn of trouble ahead for companies hit by rising costs and waning demand (Niall Carson/ PA)
Construction work slows for another month as firms hit by climbing costs
Nadine Dorries will return to the backbenches (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dorries confirms she was asked to stay on as Culture Secretary
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson pledges loyalty to Truss as he hints at taking back seat – for…
The figures are the worst on record (Peter Byrne/PA)
A&E waiting times at worst level on record
Liz Truss has worn a number of eye-catching outfits during her political career (Jonathan Brady/Victoria Jones/David Mirzoeff/PA)
From fluorescent suits to Thatcher bows – Liz Truss’s fashion journey to No 10
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson bows out of No 10 as Truss prepares multibillion plan for energy crisis
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Justin Tallis/PA)
Live: ‘It’s time for politics to be over, folks’ says Boris Johnson
Tory MP Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No…
The Queen in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Practical adjustments and diary alterations for still-serving Queen
Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10

More from Press and Journal

It is estimated that Belladrum festival attracted over 25,000 over the three days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0