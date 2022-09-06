Construction work slows for another month as firms hit by climbing costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Construction work slows for another month as firms hit by climbing costs

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:06 am
Activity in the UK construction sector contracted for the second month in a row in August as economists warn of trouble ahead for companies hit by rising costs and waning demand (Niall Carson/ PA)
Activity in the UK construction sector contracted for the second month in a row in August as economists warn of trouble ahead for companies hit by rising costs and waning demand (Niall Carson/ PA)

Activity in the UK construction sector contracted for the second month in a row in August as economists warn of trouble ahead for companies hit by rising costs and waning demand.

The S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI), closely watched by the housebuilding sector, scored 49.2 in August, up fractionally from 48.9 in July but still below 50, meaning it is considered a decline.

The score came in below the consensus of analysts who predicted a reading of 52, signalling growth, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK construction sector looks set to be in for a challenging period, according to the latest PMI data.

“Not only did construction activity fall for the second month running, but a range of indicators from the survey pointed to further weakness ahead.

“New orders slowed to a crawl while concerns about the sector and the wider economy led to a drop in confidence.”

A sharp decline in activity in the civil engineering industry dragged down the overall score for the second month running.

A drop in commercial construction work, such as offices and hospitality buildings, marked the end of a period of growth stretching back for a year and a half, the report said.

The rising cost of raw materials and concerns over the potential for wider economic downturn impacted the sector and led to a drop in confidence among the businesses surveyed.

Construction companies also scaled back input buying for the first time since the first Covid wave hit – meaning they bought less materials for their inventories – which signalled a downturn in the sector, according to the index.

However, the knock-on effect of reduced purchases meant that there was less pressure on suppliers and consequently an easing of supply chain delays, it added.

Coupled with signs that inflation across the industry softened during the month, there was some positive news for the sector.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), said: “There is some consolation for the sector as it readies itself for a future of high energy costs, however.

“Lower demand is leading to fewer purchases, downward pressure on input costs and more responsive supply chains.

“Together, these trends could eventually help to reverse inflation, but a prolonged dip in new orders will be a bitter pill for the sector to swallow.”

Economists at EY ITEM Club added that construction companies use a high amount of energy and so are at risk of bigger challenges ahead.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, said: “Although August’s survey pointed to some easing in inflationary pressures faced by construction firms, costs and prices continued to rise at historically strong rates, reflecting higher prices for cement, steel and other raw materials and rapid growth in pay.

“The cost of debt is climbing and, as a heavy energy user, the construction sector is particularly exposed to energy price rises.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss hosts the first Cabinet meeting of her tenure (Frank Augstein/PA)
Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones
Guidance recommending staff and visitors in care homes wear face masks is being ditched, the Scottish Government announced. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Staff and visitors in care homes given go-ahead to ditch face coverings
The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to take part in exercises off the US coast in place of her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, which broke down off the Isle of Wight (POPhot JJ Massey/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
HMS Queen Elizabeth to replace broken-down sister ship in US exercises
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre’: Therese Coffey’s alarm interrupts interview
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Green groups criticise appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg to energy and climate role
The Scottish Government’s rent freeze is a ‘headline-grabbing’ measure that will result in landlords having to pay to make the Government ‘look good’, one letting agent has claimed (Joe Giddens/PA)
Landlords will have to ‘pay for Government to look good’ with rent freeze
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
New Health Secretary will not seek to ‘undo’ abortion laws
Prime Minister Liz Truss hosts the first cabinet meeting with her new cabinet in Downing Street in London. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022.
Truss government to ‘hit the ground running’ with energy bills freeze
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0