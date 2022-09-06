Probable suicide the leading cause of death among young people, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Probable suicide the leading cause of death among young people, new figures show

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 1:48 pm
The figures were released on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
The figures were released on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

Suicide is the leading cause of death among people aged between five and 24 in Scotland, new figures show.

A report released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday found that 25.7% of all deaths of a young person between 2011 and 2020 was due to a probable suicide, compared to 1.2% of people over the age of 25.

When broken down by age group, 10.6% of children aged between 10 and 14 died by “suicide and injury/poisoning of undetermined intent”, compared to 26.4% of those aged between 15 and 19 and 31.1% of the 20 to 24-year-old age group.

The rate fell from 8.1 suicides per 100,000 in 2011 to 4.4 in 2015, the figures show, before more than doubling to 9.2 in 2019.

The least well-off Scots were twice as likely as their more affluent counterparts to take their own lives, the figures showed.

In 2020, the rate of probable suicide among those living in the most affluent areas was 5.1 per 100,000, compared to 12.4 for those in the poorest areas.

The figures also exposed a sharp disparity between suicide rates in young men and young women, with a rate of 10.8 per 100,000 for males compared to 3.8 for females.

Mental health minister Kevin Stewart described every suicide as a “tragedy”, adding: “Suicide prevention is a key priority for the Scottish Government and we are working to reduce the rate of suicide in Scotland and are ensuring that those affected by suicide have access to the right support.

“This analysis of suicide in young people, together with insights from those most affected through our new suicide prevention Youth Advisory Group, will help shape our approach to suicide prevention for children and young people.

“The new Suicide Prevention Strategy and Action Plan will be published later this month and will set out how we plan to continue to build the right messaging and support to prevent suicide by young people.

“The Government is also investing across children and young people’s mental health services, with an additional £40 million allocated to NHS boards to improve CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services), from our £120 million Mental Health Recovery and Renewal Fund.

“This funding has gone towards improving CAMHS provision and includes reducing the backlogs of CAMHS waiting lists; establishing access to CAMHS assessments out of hours; and improving data collection and access to specialist regional services.”

