Johnson’s spin doctor accuses Tory party of ‘self-harm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson’s spin doctor accuses Tory party of ‘self-harm’

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:50 am
Downing Street Director of Communication Guto Harri arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Downing Street Director of Communication Guto Harri arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

Boris Johnson’s top spin doctor accused the Tory party of having a “collective appetite for self-harm” as he left No 10.

Guto Harri, who was the prime minister’s director of communications, said his time with Mr Johnson in Downing Street was “far too brief”.

Mr Harri was called in following the partygate scandal in February and said the job was “relentless”.

In a post on LinkedIn he said: “Desk cleared, passes and IT returned, friends embraced, colleagues thanked. My time at No 10 is over.

“It was never likely to be long, and for someone who studied, reported and got a taste for doing politics, it was far too brief.

“I saw an exceptional prime minister put in a massive shift, but the die – tragically – was cast.

“Seven months on the front line, was relentless, exhausting, a huge challenge intellectually, emotionally and even physically.

“At times, not least when the Conservative party showed its collective appetite for self-harm, it was brutal.

“But it was also exhilarating, deeply fulfilling and an enormous privilege.”

He offered his best wishes to Mr Johnson’s successor Liz Truss: “She also appreciates that there are huge challenges ahead … so to put it bluntly we all need her to succeed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss hosts the first Cabinet meeting of her tenure (Frank Augstein/PA)
Truss’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones
Guidance recommending staff and visitors in care homes wear face masks is being ditched, the Scottish Government announced. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Staff and visitors in care homes given go-ahead to ditch face coverings
The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to take part in exercises off the US coast in place of her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, which broke down off the Isle of Wight (POPhot JJ Massey/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
HMS Queen Elizabeth to replace broken-down sister ship in US exercises
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre’: Therese Coffey’s alarm interrupts interview
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Green groups criticise appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg to energy and climate role
The Scottish Government’s rent freeze is a ‘headline-grabbing’ measure that will result in landlords having to pay to make the Government ‘look good’, one letting agent has claimed (Joe Giddens/PA)
Landlords will have to ‘pay for Government to look good’ with rent freeze
Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
New Health Secretary will not seek to ‘undo’ abortion laws
Prime Minister Liz Truss hosts the first cabinet meeting with her new cabinet in Downing Street in London. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022.
Truss government to ‘hit the ground running’ with energy bills freeze
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0