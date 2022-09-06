‘Households will get poorer’ even if energy bills frozen, economists warn MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Households will get poorer’ even if energy bills frozen, economists warn MPs

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:40 pm
MPs have been warned by economists over rising energy bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
MPs have been warned by economists over rising energy bills (Peter Byrne/PA)

Households “will be getting poorer” over the coming months even with further financial support to freeze Britons’ energy bills, economists have warned.

Economists and experts told ministers at the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy select committee that sharp energy price rises mean the UK will struggle to avoid a recession, irrespective of action from a new Government.

It came as Liz Truss was set to be appointed as the next prime minister by the Queen at Balmoral.

Ms Truss and her new Chancellor, widely expected to be Kwasi Kwarteng, are reported to be planning a freeze in bills which could cost around £100 billion.

However, Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said millions of households will still face a tough winter.

“Even with the big policy announcement this week, households will be getting poorer,” he said.

“They don’t have lots of non-essential spending and luxuries they can cut to pay their energy bills and that context is really worrying.

“Thousands of people will have their energy cut off this winter.”

The economist stressed that the situation will be particularly tough for people on pre-payment meters, as they may not be able to build arrears.

Other customers are likely to build up “very large arrears” which could damage their credit ratings and have a long-term impact to their financial wellbeing.

It comes as the Bank of England has warned that inflation is set to soar to more than 13% this year and average annual energy bills had been expected to jump by 80% in October from £1,971 to £3,549 without further action.

Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, stressed to MPs that her advisers are “already seeing a cost-of-living crisis” in communities across the UK, irrespective of whether households face soaring bills in October.

She said: “We estimate that at least one in five people won’t be able to pay energy bills in October if nothing is done.

“We hear the messages about support packages, but right here on the ground we are already seeing very large numbers of people who simply cannot keep lights on and food on the table.”

Mr Bell and Tom Waters, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, both cautioned that it would be difficult for the UK economy to avoid recession even with the proposed financial support measures.

“When you are seeing inflation hit 10%, and even higher, but earnings are not keeping up with it, you would expect that to feed through to consumer spending whatever measures,” Mr Waters said.

“It’s difficult to see how you could avoid a pretty severe hit to the economy.”

