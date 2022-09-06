Truss must recover standards after Johnson legacy of ‘scandal and sleaze’ – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss must recover standards after Johnson legacy of ‘scandal and sleaze’ – MPs

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:56 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 1:06 pm
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson leaves a legacy of “scandal and sleaze” in Whitehall which Liz Truss must “clear up”, according to opposition party MPs.

Labour’s Angela Rayner, the SNP’s Ian Blackford and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey blasted Mr Johnson’s “rosy” resignation speech as a far cry from reality and renewed calls for his successor to impose a windfall tax to combat the cost-of-living crisis.

The politicians spoke to the PA news agency on College Green in Westminster, central London, following Mr Johnson’s address outside Number 10.

Labour’s deputy leader Ms Rayner said he will be remembered for causing “scandal, sleaze and the highest inflation for decades”.

Boris Johnson resignation
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has said Liz Truss must ‘clear up’ parliamentary standards after Boris Johnson’s legacy of ‘scandal and sleaze’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said: “If you heard Boris Johnson’s speech this morning, you’d think everything was rosy and great.

“Actually, the legacy is scandal, sleaze, the highest inflation for decades, cost-of-living crisis, people’s standard of living going down.

“We’ve seen the highest tax burden on the UK and we’ve seen GP waiting lists going up, we’ve seen the NHS engulfed in a crisis, we’ve seen our public services really demoralised.

“But of course Liz Truss has propped up the prime minister and has voted with the prime minister to support him – whether it was the Owen Paterson scandal, or whether it was the situation that we saw with the billions of pounds of wasted contracts that were given out.

“I want to see a real clear-up, make sure we see standards again in public life, the Nolan Principles again, but also that we look at what people are facing.

“We need real help and investment for our UK businesses that are struggling and for our households at the moment – I want to see her rocket fuel that rather than these empty soundbites that we’ve heard from Boris Johnson.”

Tiverton and Honiton by-election
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has ‘failed the country on so many levels’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said the outgoing prime minister has “left the country devastated in his wake”.

“He’s failed the country on so many levels whether it’s our economy, where we’ve got the lowest growth of any industrialised country bar Russia that’s been sanctioned,” he said.

“We’ve got inflation going through the roof with rocketing fuel and energy and food prices.

“We have record NHS waiting lists and a crisis in our healthcare system.

“This is his legacy and it’s a dreadful one. It shows why he was unfit to be our prime minister in the first place.”

Conservative leadership bid
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for a general election (James Manning/PA)

The SNP’s Westminster leader Mr Blackford said Mr Johnson’s government had “lurched from one crisis to another” and called for a general election.

He said: “I’m just glad that it’s over because this is a prime minister who, I think, has undermined the office he has held.

“I wish him and his family all the best but quite simply he wasn’t the right person to be prime minister of this country – so many things that he’s done.

“I mean the fact that he was a prime minister who broke the law while in office, disrespected the rules, the laws he put in place, and I think that many people just simply could not get over a prime minister who thought the rules weren’t for him.

“That’s over and we now move on.”

