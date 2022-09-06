Delayed ferries still on track to be delivered in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two delayed vessels at the centre of a Scottish Government row are still on track to be delivered during 2023.

Business minister Ivan McKee confirmed the MV Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed Hull 802 still have a completion date target of May 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

The vessels were originally due to be completed in 2018.

Following the award of the contract to the Ferguson Marine shipyard in 2015, the construction of the two CalMac ferries was plagued with delays and the shipyard was nationalised.

Asked by Scottish Conservative MSP Edward Mountain whether the two ferries would be completed by the revised target – and whether they were still within the latest cost to complete budget of £123 million, Mr McKee confirmed this to be the case.

“We continue to press the shipyard to continue to progress to completion of the vessels within this timeframe and within budget,” the SNP MSP added.

The Port Glasgow shipyard is “increasingly becoming more competitive to allow it to bid for other business going forward”, Mr McKee said.