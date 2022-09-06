Kwasi Kwarteng: Long-term Liz Truss ally to hold nation’s purse strings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Kwasi Kwarteng: Long-term Liz Truss ally to hold nation’s purse strings

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 7:16 pm
Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis (PA)

Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

But his experience in the business and energy hot seat at least ensures he has the credentials for the economic onslaught ahead.

He inherits an economy forecasted to plunge into a recession – longer than the one seen during the financial crisis – as inflation soars to eye-watering levels, all set against a backdrop of already ballooning public debt and soaring government borrowing costs.

With the need to tackle the cost crisis crippling many households and businesses at the very top of the in-tray, his previous role as energy and business secretary will give him a head start, even if the economic challenges continue to mount.

Following Nadhim Zahawi’s brief stint in the role, Mr Kwarteng becomes the UK’s fourth ethnic-minority chancellor in a row – with Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid having also held the job in the past four years.

Conservative leadership bid
Kwasi Kwarteng becomes the fourth consecutive ethnic-minority chancellor in the UK after predecessors such as Rishi Sunak, above (PA)

Mr Kwarteng, whose parents are from Ghana, was born in east London and brought up in a middle-class family.

He won a scholarship to Eton and later read classics and history at Trinity College, Cambridge.

He also attended Harvard University on a Kennedy Scholarship before going on to earn a PhD in economic history from the University of Cambridge in 2000.

Following university, Mr Kwarteng worked as an analyst for JP Morgan and Odey Asset Management.

He was elected as an MP for Spelthorne in 2010.

He has been a close political ally of new Prime Minister Liz Truss for years and is in tune with her promises to slash taxes and loosen the purse strings to prop up the economy.

He has clashed openly in the past with Mr Sunak on his predecessor’s policies, while he is also said to have often been at logger heads with the Treasury.

Writing in the Financial Times recently, Mr Kwarteng made it clear he is relaxed about bumping up the UK’s already sky-high levels of borrowing to help the economy weather the crisis.

In the piece, he said: “Given the severity of the crisis we face, there will need to be some fiscal loosening to help people through the winter.

“That is absolutely the right thing to do in these exceptionally difficult times.

“The UK’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product is lower than any other G7 country except Germany, so we do not need excessive fiscal tightening.”

With Ms Truss promising an immediate emergency budget and spending review and tax cuts from “day one”, she is leaving Mr Kwarteng with a challenging task ahead – with experts raising concerns over the lack of any so-called headroom in the public finances to fund her plans.

This all comes as soaring inflation, a tanking pound and last month’s biggest sell-off of UK government bonds – or gilts – since 1994 has sent government borrowing costs surging.

Despite Mr Sunak’s insistence that borrowing needs to be kept in check and massive tax cuts will only fuel inflation, Mr Kwarteng sought to assure “that this will be done in a fiscally responsible way” in his recent Financial Times op ed.

He is likely to want to shake up the Treasury, given reports of his annoyance at its tendency to over-complicate measures, but has rowed back on speculation he will look to end the independence of the Bank of England.

It remains to be seen, however, if he will look to overhaul the Bank’s increasingly out-dated inflation mandate in what is set to be just one of the many dilemmas the new Chancellor must face.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister
The US President has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new Prime Minister (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol
The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be ‘too little too late’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late
Liz Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal Cabinet cull of Rishi Sunak supporters and rewarding her allies with top jobs (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss to face Keir Starmer in first PMQs after brutal Cabinet reshuffle
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Double down on ending gas dependence to curb bills, PM urged
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Four in 10 people claiming Universal Credit (UC) skipped meals over the summer to keep up with rising costs, research suggests (PA)
Four in 10 Universal Credit claimants ‘skipping meals to survive’ – charity
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
NI Secretary congratulated on new role

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0