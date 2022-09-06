Huw Edwards on sewers, bridges and ‘magnificent’ garden ahead of PM’s arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huw Edwards on sewers, bridges and ‘magnificent’ garden ahead of PM’s arrival

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 7:18 pm
The BBC’s Huw Edwards won praise for his on-air padding ahead of Liz Truss’s arrival at Downing Street, talking viewers through London’s geography and sewer developments.

Edwards was described by historian Simon Schama as a “ceremonious sat nav” as he narrated an overhead shot of the convoy of cars leading the new Tory leader through the capital.

With rain threatening to derail the new PM’s speech in front of the assembled press, the 61-year-old soldiered on.

“There you can see the rather grey muddy banks of the Thames,” he began.

Huw Edwards narrates Truss arrival
(Joe Giddens/PA)

“Some of the engineering work that’s taking place around the Thames, lots of it to do with this big new sewer…

“The giant kind of sewerage project that’s been put through near the Thames at enormous cost to update the Victorian system put in by (Joseph) Bazalgette more than 100 years ago, which has done amazing work but now needs to be boosted a bit in terms of the capacity in the capital.”

Edwards continued to talk viewers through the landmarks of London as Ms Truss neared her destination at about 5pm on Tuesday.

“Passing under the railway bridge there, that’s the railway bridge that leads up to Victoria Station, just to get our bearings.

“And then this road along the embankment going up towards Vauxhall Bridge, across the river from the headquarters of MI6 and then past the headquarters of MI5, and then up towards the old Lambeth Bridge, so passing quite a few of the old historic and famous bridges across the River Thames.

“Lots of greenery on the banks of the Thames, the river looking rather grey and uninviting today I have to say.”

However, Edwards reserved his most enthusiastic commentary for the Archbishop of Canterbury’s garden at Lambeth Palace.

“Can I just see Lambeth Palace there? Yes indeed… the red brick just in the background there, the ancient palace of Lambeth – the home of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“And then past the high walls and the magnificent garden. There you are, have a look at it just in the background there… it’s one of the most magnificent (gardens) in London, really is.”

Ms Truss arrived at Downing Street to address the nation shortly after, but not before Edwards won himself new fans.

“Very much enjoyed Huw Edward’s correct “Ooh, I wouldn’t have gone that way” tone as Liz truss’s convoy veered south over Lambeth bridge,” tweeted comedian and Mock The Week host Dara O Briain.

Writer Caitlin Moran posted: “This is my favourite live stream since the man standing at the airport shouting at the planes landing in the storm.

“Huw Edwards has just padded for three minutes about the Victorian sewage system.”

One tour guide even joked Edwards was practising for the Knowledge, the test of black cab drivers’ knowledge of the capital’s streets.

However, not everyone was impressed.

Historian Simon Schama tweeted: “Truly bizarre reverential Huw Edwards commentary on Truss’s motoring progress to Downing Street as if it’s some sort of royal procession “going past splendid Lambeth Palace” etc.”

He added: “Huw Edwards reduced to ceremonious Sat Nav”.

Huw Edwards on sewers, bridges and 'magnificent' garden ahead of PM's arrival
