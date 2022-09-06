James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 7:22 pm
James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)

An old ally of Boris Johnson and staunch backer of Liz Truss, James Cleverly was widely considered a shoo-in for a top role at the new prime minister’s side.

It is a big promotion for the MP for Braintree, who was shuffled to the position of Education Secretary – making him the third person in that role in 48 hours – as Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed around him in July.

Asked by the PA news agency before the Tory leadership result if he would take the foreign secretary job, should it be offered by Ms Truss, he replied simply: “Who wouldn’t accept it?”

It is little surprise then, that he has taken his place around the Cabinet table in one of the country’s most senior political roles.

It is not Mr Cleverly’s first stint in the Foreign Office. He worked as a minister in the department when it was led by Ms Truss, and under Dominic Raab before that.

He has also been co-chairman of the Tory party and held ministerial positions in the Cabinet Office and now-defunct department for exiting the European Union.

According to his website, Mr Cleverly, the son of a midwife and a businessman, was born in Lewisham Hospital, where his mother worked, in south-east London.

He spent much of his childhood with family in Chelmsford, Essex, and joined the Army when he left school.

But his ambition hit the rocks when injury struck, and he returned to education to get a business degree.

He also signed up for the Territorial Army, where he has served for about 20 years.

Mr Cleverly, married to Susie and a father of two, had a career in magazine and digital publishing, and says he worked on a number of “market-leading titles” before setting up his own company.

He ventured into the world of politics, where he has long been an ally of the former PM, with an unsuccessful bid to serve on Lewisham council in 2002.

He also stood for the Lewisham East parliamentary seat in 2005, but lost out to Labour.

Mr Cleverly was elected to the London Assembly as the member for Bexley and Bromley in 2008 and later replaced Mr Johnson as chairman of the London Waste and Recycling Board.

In 2012, the former PM, then mayor of London, made him chairman of the London Fire Authority.

Mr Cleverly stepped down from that role in 2015 after being selected to run for Parliament at the next general election, and secured his Braintree seat for the first time that year.

The newly-promoted Cabinet minister has been largely uncontroversial during his time in Government, although it is worth noting he has only served as a secretary of state since the summer.

He joined the Tory leadership race to replace Theresa May in 2019, but later pulled out, saying his fellow MPs were not comfortable with the idea of picking a “relatively new” colleague.

He has been an ardent supporter of Ms Truss, introducing her to the stage at the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds, and suggesting in the wake of her victory that the public will “warm” to her over time.

In his new role, he will help the new PM tackle a daunting in-tray, with the war in Ukraine and relations with China high on the agenda.

On her appointment to the top job, Mr Cleverly praised his ally for being a “great” foreign secretary. He will now hope to build a legacy of his own.

