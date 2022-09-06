What lies in new Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s in-tray?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

What lies in new Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s in-tray?

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 7:30 pm
The next Home Secretary will be faced with a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as she takes office (PA)
The next Home Secretary will be faced with a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as she takes office (PA)

The next Home Secretary faces a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as she takes office.

As the new boss of the Home Office, Suella Braverman will have a wide-ranging brief covering areas such as immigration, crime, security and policing.

She will have to quickly get to grips with addressing several controversial subjects in her in-tray, including:

– Migrant crossings

One of the top priorities will no doubt be succeeding where predecessors have failed in tackling the growing numbers of people making the journey across the Channel. Outgoing home secretary Priti Patel was unsuccessful in fulfilling her promise to make the crossings “unviable”.

The Home Office response to the surge in Channel crossings is “poor” and the “system is overwhelmed”, according to chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal.

He said the problems arose mainly due to a “refusal” by the government department to move from an “emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual”.

There is also an outstanding plan to overhaul Border Force, which Ms Patel promised after a review concluded the agency was performing at a “suboptimal level” and stretching its resources in an “unsustainable and highly inefficient way”.

There were “significant systemic challenges” and it appeared to be “struggling to get out of a cycle of crisis management, reacting to the last challenge and bracing itself for the next, regardless of how predictable the next challenge may be”.

Border Force may have been “counter-productive” in how it dealt with Channel crossings, the report added.

– Rwanda

The legality of the policy to send migrants to the east African nation is currently being contested in the courts.

Depending on the outcome of that case, the new Home Secretary will have to take charge of a controversial new and untested policy, which is set to cost taxpayers millions of pounds and is yet to see its first deportation flight take off.

An inquiry by MPs has already found there was “no evidence” the policy was acting as a deterrent and the UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR, said it was “incompatible with (the) UK’s fundamental obligations”.

– Asylum

The cost of the UK’s asylum system has topped £2 billion a year, with the highest number of claims for two decades and record delays for people awaiting a decision.

Home Office spending on asylum rose by £756 million, from around £1.4 billion in 2020/21 to £2.1 billion in 2021/22 – the highest on record and more than double the amount spent in 2019/20, with officials struggling to keep up with the number of new applications.

Meanwhile, the Government is spending around £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, of which around £1 million is being spent on Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban takeover while long-term accommodation is sought.

– Crime

Police forces in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of crimes in 20 years, driven by a sharp rise in offences including fraud, rape and violent attacks.

The Home Secretary will be under pressure to crack down particularly on gun and knife crime in light of a spate of violent attacks and shootings, as well as sex crimes, amid heightened concerns about the safety of women and girls especially.

Meanwhile, the charge rate has dropped to just 5.6%, meaning just one in 18 offences results in a charge or summons.

– Policing

Ms Braverman will get to work in her role days before new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes up his post on Monday.

High on the ‘to do’ list is expected to be addressing the public loss of confidence in policing after a series of scandals and the outcry over the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer.

There is also the task of fulfilling the promise to hire 20,000 new police officers by next March.

A report by MPs recently warned the Home Office faces “significant challenges” in reaching the target because the efforts could be hampered by an increasingly competitive employment market and a decline in public trust in policing.

The total hired so far stood at 13,790 at the end of June.

– Passports

The continued delays in processing passport applications – with fears this may not improve before the end of the year – is another urgent task to confront.

More than 550,000 passports were waiting to be dealt with at the end of June and it was still taking around 10 weeks to process 10% (around 55,000) of applications instead of the standard three weeks, according to passport office directors.

– Windrush

Another long-running challenge at the Home Office is its need to bring about changes in the wake of the Windrush scandal and its ongoing mission to ensure victims are properly compensated.

A review found the department is at risk of another Windrush-style scandal if it does not bring about the “cultural changes required”. Author of the report, Wendy Williams, said she was “disappointed” with the progress made by the department since her initial recommendations for improvement were made two years ago.

Among a raft of other concerns raised, Ms Williams said she saw “lengthy delays” in the Windrush compensation scheme and warned victims were facing “severe financial and personal difficulties” four years on, with many still “sceptical” of the Home Office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister
The US President has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new Prime Minister (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol
The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be ‘too little too late’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late
Liz Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal Cabinet cull of Rishi Sunak supporters and rewarding her allies with top jobs (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss to face Keir Starmer in first PMQs after brutal Cabinet reshuffle
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Double down on ending gas dependence to curb bills, PM urged
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Four in 10 people claiming Universal Credit (UC) skipped meals over the summer to keep up with rising costs, research suggests (PA)
Four in 10 Universal Credit claimants ‘skipping meals to survive’ – charity
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
NI Secretary congratulated on new role

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
The next Home Secretary will be faced with a myriad of challenges to tackle as soon as she takes office (PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0