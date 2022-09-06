NI Secretary congratulated on new role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

NI Secretary congratulated on new role

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 11:08 pm
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

Politicians on the island of Ireland have congratulated Chris Heaton-Harris on his appointment as Northern Ireland Secretary.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson requested an urgent meeting with the Brexiteer to “press home the priorities for Northern Ireland”, while Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said his first job should be a functioning executive at Stormont.

Mr Heaton-Harris, 54, was appointed to the role by new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday night as she formed her new cabinet.

The former Conservative Party’s chief whip represents the constituency of Daventry in England.

He replaces Shailesh Vara who was sacked ahead of the appointment.

A self-described “fierce Eurosceptic” on his website, Mr Heaton-Harris was chairman of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservative MPs between 2010 and 2016.

The DUP leader said he was looking forward to working with Mr Heaton-Harris “to build a more stable and prosperous future for everyone in Northern Ireland and making the Union work for all our citizens”.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey called for Mr Heaton-Harris to take action on the NI Protocol.

He said: “Like England, Scotland and Wales, we require action with the firepower of Treasury to get businesses and households through this winter of soaring costs.

“Northern Ireland is further hampered in this cost-of-living crisis due to the NI Protocol inflating costs for businesses and consumers as well.

“This is exactly why we need to see the Secretary of State working to replace the Protocol with arrangements that unionists can support.

Sir Jeffrey also commended Mr Vara for his work in Northern Ireland, saying he had “committed himself fully to the role and ensured Northern Ireland’s voice was heard in the Cabinet”.

Mr Coveney said he had known Mr Heaton-Harris since they were both members of the European Parliament.

He wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to @chhcalling for his appointment as new Sec of State for Northern Ireland.

“I’ve known him since we were both members of the European Parliament & I look forward to working closely with him in the coming months.

“First job – a functioning executive for NI.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said he hoped Mr Heaton-Harris would play an “active part” in delivering Northern Ireland from the “iniquitous Protocol”

He said in a statement: “Having served as a MEP at the same time as Chris Heaton-Harris and been on the same side in Eurosceptic battles in Brussels, I welcome his appointment as NI SOS.

“I always found him good to work with. I trust he will play an active part in delive

He wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to @chhcalling for his appointment as new Sec of State for Northern Ireland.

“I’ve known him since we were both members of the European Parliament & I look forward to working closely with him in the coming months.

“First job – a functioning executive for NI.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said he hoped Mr Heaton-Harris would play an “active part” in delivering Northern Ireland from the “iniquitous Protocol”

He said in a statement: “Having served as a MEP at the same time as Chris Heaton-Harris and been on the same side in Eurosceptic battles in Brussels, I welcome his appointment as NI SOS.

“I always found him good to work with. I trust he will play an active part in delivering NI from the iniquitous Protocol.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister
The US President has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new Prime Minister (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol
The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be ‘too little too late’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late
Liz Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal Cabinet cull of Rishi Sunak supporters and rewarding her allies with top jobs (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss to face Keir Starmer in first PMQs after brutal Cabinet reshuffle
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Double down on ending gas dependence to curb bills, PM urged
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Four in 10 people claiming Universal Credit (UC) skipped meals over the summer to keep up with rising costs, research suggests (PA)
Four in 10 Universal Credit claimants ‘skipping meals to survive’ – charity
The Ukrainian President was the first foreign leader Liz Truss spoke to after becoming Prime Minister (PA)
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as…

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0