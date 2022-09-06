Double down on ending gas dependence to curb bills, PM urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Double down on ending gas dependence to curb bills, PM urged

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:05 am
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)

UK gas reserves are “too small” to curb consumer bills and the Government should focus on a push to help millions of households save energy, senior advisers have urged.

The new Prime Minister is being urged to drive forward efforts to improve insulation for households and provide advice to the public on low or no-cost ways to save energy.

Liz Truss is also being urged to back cheap onshore wind and solar farms, which she criticised in her leadership campaign, as well as electric heat pumps, to reduce the UK’s reliance on natural gas.

In a letter to the new Prime Minister, Climate Change Committee (CCC) chairman Lord Deben and Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), say that addressing the UK’s dependency on fossil fuels is the best way out of the energy and climate crises.

“By doubling down on efforts to end our dependence on gas we can lower consumer energy costs and make meaningful contributions towards combatting climate change,” they say.

The letter says the UK is facing a “set of grim records” of high energy prices, extreme summer temperatures and surging inflation, due to climate change and economic challenges which threaten three-quarters of households with fuel poverty.

And the CCC and NIC chairmen warn gas is expected to stay expensive until 2027, with 90% of the recent increase in the energy price cap driven by gas price rises.

But while Ms Truss has signalled her support for new offshore gas fields and fracking in the UK, the two senior advisers warn the UK cannot address the crisis solely by increasing production of natural gas.

“Greater domestic production of fossil fuels may improve energy security, particularly this winter.

“But our gas reserves – offshore or from shale – are too small to impact meaningfully the prices faced by UK consumers.

“Energy security and reducing the UK’s exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices requires strong policies that reduce energy waste across the economy and boost domestic production of secure low carbon energy.”

Meeting the UK’s legal target to cut climate emissions to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050 through measures such as energy efficiency and renewables can help secure the UK’s energy sovereignty and protect it from fossil fuel prices, they argue.

How a heat pump works
(PA Graphics)

In their letter, Lord Deben and Sir John warn 15 million homes need some kind of energy efficiency improvements but there is a lack of credible long-lasting policies to deliver it.

The number of insulation measures installed with government support has tumbled from 2.3 million in 2012 to just 93,500 in 2021.

Slow progress on improving the energy efficiency of hospitals, schools and other public buildings mean they face “extraordinary bills this winter”, with NHS England facing a rise in energy costs from £600 million to £2 billion this year, the advisers warn.

They urge Liz Truss and her administration to develop new policies that will ensure all homeowners increase their home’s energy efficiency to a decent standard by 2035.

Policies are also needed to ensure all rental properties are improved to the standard of energy performance certificate (EPC) C by 2028, and increased investment is required to reduce energy use for public sector buildings.

The new Government also needs to promote a comprehensive energy advice service that would help households to take steps such as turning down the flow temperature of their boilers and simple draught proofing, they say.

Lowering boiler flow temperatures – the temperature of the water that flows through radiators – can alone reduce gas consumption by 6-8%.

Government action is also needed to drive forward low carbon heating systems, such as electric heat pumps, including tackling the relatively higher price of electricity than gas.

“Reducing and ultimately removing our reliance on fossil energy for heating supports both our climate and energy security goals,” they say in their letter.

Aerial view of a solar farm
Renewables are the cheapest form of electricity generation (Gareth Fuller/PA)

And they highlight that renewables are the cheapest form of electricity generation – and are nine times cheaper than current high power prices set by gas.

Lord Deben and Sir John say onshore wind and solar have the potential to be deployed fastest and reduce reliance on natural gas, so the Government should make full use of new auctions for power contracts for the clean energy sources.

The call for a focus on insulation was backed by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, whose senior analyst Jess Ralston warned the UK needed to increase investment in energy efficiency to save billions of pounds in government borrowing which will be needed to cap energy prices.

“With gas prices set to increase even further next year, expanding the Energy Company Obligation insulation scheme and investing in the basics of loft and cavity wall insulation for millions of homes could reduce future bill bailouts, lock in lower bills for households, bring down inflation and cut our dependence on volatile gas markets,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park, Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son Archie Battersbee (PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother prepares for meeting with minister
The US President has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new Prime Minister (Oliver Contreras/PA)
Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol
The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be ‘too little too late’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late
Liz Truss will work to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills after conducting a brutal Cabinet cull of Rishi Sunak supporters and rewarding her allies with top jobs (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss to face Keir Starmer in first PMQs after brutal Cabinet reshuffle
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Michelle Donelan: Channel 4 and BBC licence fee on new Culture Secretary agenda
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Four in 10 people claiming Universal Credit (UC) skipped meals over the summer to keep up with rising costs, research suggests (PA)
Four in 10 Universal Credit claimants ‘skipping meals to survive’ – charity
Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
NI Secretary congratulated on new role
The Ukrainian President was the first foreign leader Liz Truss spoke to after becoming Prime Minister (PA)
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as…

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
New PM urged to help households save energy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0