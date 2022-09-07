Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Usdaw: We fear Liz Truss’s energy plan will be too little too late

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 1:30 am
The shopworkers' union says it fears the Prime Minister's energy plan will ultimately be 'too little too late' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)


The shopworkers’ union says it fears the Prime Minister’s energy plan will ultimately be “too little too late”.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said the union’s members could not afford to bare the brunt of any emergency aid package.

He said: “We will await the PM’s plan for energy bills, but fear that these will be too little, too late.

“We urge the Government to freeze the energy price cap as an immediate measure, but they must ensure that the costs of this are not passed on to consumers in the longer term.”

Liz Truss is set to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze energy bills, with a source confirming a report in The Times stating the cap will be frozen around the £2,500 mark.

That is more than £500 above the current price cap but £1,000 less than the limit due to be imposed in October.

The plan is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Mr Johnson’s government.

But the suggestion is that the potentially £150 billion package would be funded by Government borrowing.

Help is also expected for business customers struggling with soaring bills which are not covered by the existing energy price cap in England, Scotland and Wales.

In her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, Ms Truss insisted the nation can “ride out the storm” caused by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“After twelve years of Conservative rule and a summer of zombie government, we are totally underwhelmed by what we heard from Liz Truss today,” Mr Lillis said.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Liz Truss has become the latest resident of 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Our members were desperate to hear the new Prime Minister lay out a substantial and urgent plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, which would stem rocketing energy prices and bring inflation under control.

“They wanted to see a commitment to bring forward an employment bill that will end poverty pay and insecure work.

“However, instead we heard little to help the lives of working people struggling to make ends meet and her number one priority is tax cuts for the rich.”

Mr Lillis urged the Government to adopt Labour’s proposals for a six-month freeze on energy bills at the current £1,971 price cap, funded in part by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

“It appears we are destined for more of the same until we can get a general election and a Labour Government. That cannot come too soon,” Mr Lillis said.

“The new PM would have done much better to adopt Keir Starmer’s plan for an energy price cap freeze that will help protect against future price shocks, along with Labour’s New Deal for Workers. Only Labour has the plans to help the country through the cost of living emergency.”

