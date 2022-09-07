Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Free school meals roll-out to all primary school children in Wales begins

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 8:07 am
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)
Most children in Reception year in Wales will begin to receive free school meals from September (Chris Radburn/PA)

The roll-out of universal free school meals to all primary children has begun, with reception age pupils the first to benefit.

Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.

It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, around 272,000 children.

The scheme was one of the key commitments in the Labour and Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement signed last year.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped the joint policy would help families deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“No child should go hungry,” Mr Drakeford said.

“Extending free school meals to all primary schools is one of a number of measures we are taking to support families through this difficult time.

“We know younger children are more likely to be living in relative income poverty, which is why the youngest of our learners will be the first to benefit.”

Plaid leader Adam Price said that “giving children a more equal start in life and helping families make the weekly budget go further has never been more important”.

The Welsh Tories have criticised the plans for including even the children of millionaires.

Schools in eight local authorities including Newport, Ceredigion, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Pembrokeshire, Conwy, Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire have from this week begun offering meals to all students under the age of seven.

Others have extended the scheme already to year one while Caerphilly Council plans to extend the meals to year two pupils from November.

Many are looking to complete the roll-out to all children from next September.

Currently in England all children from reception class to year two in state-funded schools are entitled to a free lunch.

In Scotland free school meals are offered to children in years one to three, but there are plans under way to extend this further.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Body of British aid worker held by Russian separatists ‘shows signs of torture’ (Presidium Network/PA Media)
Body of British aid worker held by Russian separatists ‘shows signs of torture’
Liz Truss ‘to ditch fracking ban’ as she reveals fresh cost-of-living support (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss ‘to ditch fracking ban’ as she reveals fresh cost-of-living support
Parliament’s All-Party Environment Group, chaired by Chris Skidmore, has written to Liz Truss urging her to expand the use of renewable power (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tory MP begins ‘net zero tour’ to defend green policies
Government efforts to build more affordable homes could be more ambitious in helping to achieve wider aims, such as net zero commitments, according to the National Audit Office (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Affordable homes programme ‘could be more ambitious in supporting wider aims’
Homebuyer inquiries fell in August at the steepest rate since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic as the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic challenges affected market conditions, according to surveyors (Victoria Jones/PA)
House sales ‘expected to fall in the months ahead but prices are still rising’
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA
Money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rural families will be worst hit by ‘tsunami’ of rising costs, Lib Dems warn
Liz Truss has pledged to work with MPs across the House to tackle the cost of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss set to announce ‘bold’ plan to guard against spiralling bills
Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)
Simon Clarke will serve as Minister for the North, Tory chairman says
Labour MP Nick Brown (Aaron Chown/PA)
Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0