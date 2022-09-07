Truss takes aim at Starmer as she insists she will ‘get Britain moving’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss takes aim at Starmer as she insists she will ‘get Britain moving’

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:39 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA)

Liz Truss insisted she wants to “get Britain moving” as she accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of failing to “understand aspiration”.

The new Prime Minister insisted she will take “immediate action” to deliver lower taxes and to provide help to households and businesses dealing with soaring energy bills.

Opposition leader Sir Keir warned Ms Truss was seeking to protect the profits of Shell and give Amazon a tax break rather than helping families and public services.

He added in the Commons: “The Prime Minister claims to be breaking orthodoxy but the reality is she’s reheating George Osborne’s failed corporation tax plans – protecting oil and gas profits and forcing working people to pay the bill.

“She’s the fourth Tory Prime Minister in six years – the face at the top may change but the story remains the same.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (PA)

“There’s nothing new about the Tory fantasy of trickle-down economics, nothing new about this Tory Prime Minister who nodded through every decision that got us into this mess and now says how terrible it is, and can’t she see there’s nothing new about a Tory Prime Minister who when asked who pays says ‘it’s you, the working people of Britain’?”

To cheers, Ms Truss concluded her first Prime Minister’s Questions by saying: “There’s nothing new about a Labour leader who is calling for more tax rises. It’s the same old, same old tax and spend. What I’m about is about reducing taxes, getting our economy growing, getting investment, getting new jobs for people right across the country.

“I’m afraid (Sir Keir) doesn’t understand aspiration, he doesn’t understand opportunity, he doesn’t understand that people want to keep more of their own money and that is what I will deliver as Prime Minister.

“I will take immediate action to help people with their energy bills but also secure a long-term energy supply. I will take immediate action to make sure we have lower taxes and we grow the economy, and that way I will ensure we have a positive future for our country and we get Britain moving.”

Body of British aid worker held by Russian separatists ‘shows signs of torture’ (Presidium Network/PA Media)
Liz Truss ‘to ditch fracking ban’ as she reveals fresh cost-of-living support (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Parliament’s All-Party Environment Group, chaired by Chris Skidmore, has written to Liz Truss urging her to expand the use of renewable power (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government efforts to build more affordable homes could be more ambitious in helping to achieve wider aims, such as net zero commitments, according to the National Audit Office (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Homebuyer inquiries fell in August at the steepest rate since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic as the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic challenges affected market conditions, according to surveyors (Victoria Jones/PA)
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liz Truss has pledged to work with MPs across the House to tackle the cost of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour MP Nick Brown (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Orkney tenants
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
