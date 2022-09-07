Chancellor warns banks of higher government borrowing to ease energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chancellor warns banks of higher government borrowing to ease energy crisis

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:55 pm
The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has said that the Government will take ‘decisive action’ to help British people through the energy crisis, in his first meeting with the country’s top banks and insurers (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has said that the Government will take “decisive action” to help British people through the energy crisis, in his first meeting with the country’s top banks and insurers.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered the message after an hour-long meeting with City leaders at the Treasury on Wednesday morning.

The chief executives of banking giants Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC were all in attendance, along with leaders at insurers Aviva and Legal and General, and the top investment banks.

Mr Kwarteng cautioned the leaders that the Government will have to borrow more money in the short-term to help households and businesses through the energy and cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “We face extraordinary economic challenges in the coming weeks and months and I know that families and businesses across the UK are worried.

“The Prime Minister and I are committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now, while pursuing an unashamedly pro-growth agenda.”

As part of the pro-growth strategy outlined, the Chancellor committed to ensuring that the economy grows faster than the nation’s debts.

This would involve a “radical” supply-side agenda, meaning that businesses could see burdensome regulation and taxes reduced in the future.

Changing the conditions for businesses will in turn create more jobs, wealth and drive economic growth, he said.

“We need to be decisive and do things differently. That means relentlessly focusing on how we unlock business investment and grow the size of the British economy, rather than how we redistribute what is left”, Mr Kwarteng added.

The City regulator has told Britain’s biggest banks to outline their plans for supporting customers through the cost-of-living crisis, according to reports.

It is likely that the Chancellor will have stressed the important role of banks and insurers during his meeting with the leaders on Wednesday.

The chief executive of insurer Legal and General, Nigel Wilson, spoke positively about the meeting with Mr Kwarteng, which he told the PA news agency was “terrific”.

Meanwhile, the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, is expected to announce a plan on Thursday to freeze energy bills in England, Scotland and Wales at around £2,500.

The policy, which could cost as much as £150 billion according to the The Times, would be funded by borrowing and general taxation.

