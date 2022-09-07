Bank of England chief welcomes review of remit before meeting new Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank of England chief welcomes review of remit before meeting new Chancellor

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:59 pm
Andrew Bailey was speaking with MPs on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Bailey was speaking with MPs on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

The governor of the Bank of England has welcomed a potential review of the Bank’s remit, as he blamed Vladimir Putin for the economic crisis facing the UK.

Andrew Bailey said it is “good” to review the role of the central bank from time to time, ahead of his first meeting with new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Kwarteng said last month that ministers “need to look again at what the mandate is”.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee ahead of his meeting with the Chancellor, Mr Bailey said the Bank’s role in setting policy was last reviewed nearly a decade ago.

“I think it is a good thing to review the remit from time to time, other central banks do that,” he said.

“The Canadians for instance have a formalised review every five years. The Federal Reserve and the ECB (European Central Bank) don’t have a regular schedule, but they do it.

“There was a plan to do one in early 2020 when I was coming in as governor, which got derailed by Covid.”

However, he said there are some important elements of the remit.

“It’s obviously for the Government to choose whether to do a review,” he said.

Mr Bailey also blamed the UK’s current economic woes on the Russian president, who has more or less strangled the export of Russian gas into Europe.

“I’m afraid we can’t control what Vladimir Putin does, Mr Bailey said. “Let’s be blunt about it. What we can and must and will control is bringing inflation back to target, as a consequence of whatever does go on. There’s no question about that. We will do that.”

The Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill said forecasts of an economic downturn are due to energy prices.

“If we do fall into a recession… I think it’s important to emphasise that’s a consequence of the impact of higher energy prices on the real incomes of UK residents, because we are a net importer of energy.

“What we are buying from the rest of the world has gone up in price very, very significantly relative to what we’re selling to the rest of the world.

“I think we need to be cautious about saying that monetary policy is causing a recession.”

