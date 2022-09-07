Johnson resignation means UK has six living ex-prime ministers for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson resignation means UK has six living ex-prime ministers for first time

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 1:01 pm
Former British prime ministers John Major, left to right, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron (Justin Tallis/PA)
Former British prime ministers John Major, left to right, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron (Justin Tallis/PA)

The UK has six living ex-prime ministers for the first time in modern history.

Boris Johnson’s resignation on Tuesday means he joins Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major in what has become a fast-expanding group of former PMs.

The number of surviving ex-prime ministers has doubled in the past 15 years.

(PA Graphics)

When Gordon Brown became prime minister in 2007, only three of his predecessors in the role were still alive: Tony Blair, John Major and Margaret Thatcher.

The increase reflects both the rapid turnover of prime ministers in recent years and the age of those who have held the office.

Of the six living ex-prime ministers, two are still under 60: Boris Johnson, aged 58, and David Cameron, 55.

Another two are still below 70: Tony Blair, 69, and Theresa May, 65.

Gordon Brown is 71 and John Major is 79.

PA infographic showing UK prime ministers since Harold Wilson
(PA Graphics)

There have been several occasions when the UK has had five living ex-prime ministers, most recently when Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as PM in 2019.

When Labour lost the 1979 general election, Jim Callaghan became number five in a group that also contained Harold Wilson, Edward Heath, Alec Douglas-Home and Harold Macmillan.

The UK also had five living ex-PMs for a short period at the end of 1964: Alec Douglas-Home, Harold Macmillan, Anthony Eden, Winston Churchill and Clement Attlee.

With the next general election due no later than January 2025, a Conservative defeat at the polls could see today’s group grow even further, from six to seven.

The current prime minister, Liz Truss, is 47.

