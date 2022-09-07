Truss rejects call for election and insists she is focused on ‘serious issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss rejects call for election and insists she is focused on ‘serious issues’

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 1:59 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss faced her first session in the Commons since becoming leader (House of Commons/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss faced her first session in the Commons since becoming leader (House of Commons/PA)

Liz Truss has said she is “focused” on the “serious issues” facing the UK when challenged to call a general election during her debut appearance as Prime Minister in the Commons.

During her first edition of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, a Labour MP urged Ms Truss to take the country to the polls, insisting she does not have the support of the British public.

However, the Prime Minister said the UK wants a strong Government able to tackle the country’s “serious” challenges and not another election.

MP for Pontypridd Alex Davies-Jones said: “The new Prime Minister is now finally imposed. But make no mistake, she does not have the support of the British public. She can’t even rely on the backing of her own MPs, and people in Pontypridd will never forget that she played a key role in a government that failed millions.

“So, will she now finally do the right and decent thing and call a general election?”

Liz Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss said (House of Commons/PA)

The Labour MP’s question led to groans of dissent from the Tory benches.

The Prime Minister replied: “We are facing very serious issues as a country; partly as a result of the aftermath of Covid, partly as a result of Putin’s war in Ukraine. What the British people want is, they want a Government that is going to sort it out.

“That is what I am determined to do as Prime Minister, sort out the energy crisis, get our economy going, make sure people can get doctor’s appointments. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Ms Truss was questioned by other MPs during the busy session on issues ranging from the NHS and her energy plans to female prime ministers.

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May asked Ms Truss why all three female prime ministers had been from the Tory party.

Former prime minister Theresa May
Theresa May highlighted that all three female PMs have been Tories (House of Commons/PA)

Maidenhead MP Mrs May told the Commons: “May I congratulate her and welcome her to her position as the third female prime minister.

“Can I ask her why does she think it is that all three female prime ministers have been Conservative?”

Ms Truss thanked her for her “fantastic question”, adding: “I look forward to calling on her advice from her time in office as I start my work as Prime Minister.

“It is quite extraordinary, isn’t it, that there doesn’t seem to be the ability in the Labour Party to find a female leader, or indeed a leader who doesn’t come from north London.”

To raucous cries from the Tory benches, Mr Truss added: “I don’t know what it is, I don’t know what the issue is.”

Earlier, the PM also found herself facing SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford for the first time. He said Ms Truss’s refusal to introduce a windfall tax will lead to a “Truss tax”, which he called “a decade-long raid on the bank accounts of ordinary taxpayers”.

Mr Blackford said: “On her first full day as Prime Minister, she has failed to rule out a Truss tax on household and businesses. Instead of targeting the profits of massive corporations with a windfall tax, the Prime Minister’s plan appears to be a decade-long raid on the bank accounts of ordinary taxpayers.

Ian Blackford
The SNP's Ian Blackford accused the new PM of imposing a 'Truss tax on household and businesses' (House of Commons/PA)

“These costs must not be passed on to consumers and businesses by deferring bills. Government must announce an enhanced windfall profits tax, making sure that those oil and gas producers pay their fair share from excess profits.

“Does the Prime Minister understand that her first act as Prime Minister will now define her? A Truss tax, that household and businesses will be paying for years to come.”

Ms Truss appeared to be confused by the SNP Westminster leader’s position and urged him to “make his mind up”.

She said: “Well, I’m not quite sure what the right honourable gentleman’s position is, because on one hand he doesn’t seem to want oil and gas extraction from the North Sea, and on the other hand he wants them to pay more taxes.

“Why doesn’t he make up his mind?”

