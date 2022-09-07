Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 3:15 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia (Sergei Bobylev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia (Sergei Bobylev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed the process which led to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister was “far from democratic”.

Mr Putin, viewed as a pariah in Westminster and elsewhere following his invasion of Ukraine, said the UK public had not been given a say over the change in No 10.

Ms Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as Prime Minister after winning the support of Tory members in the party’s leadership contest.

Speaking in Vladivostok, Mr Putin said: “In the UK, the procedure for electing the head of state is far from democratic.

“It takes place within the framework of the party that won the previous parliamentary election.

“The UK people do not participate in the change of government in this case.”

Mr Putin’s most recent election, in 2018, saw him secure more than 75% of the vote, but his most prominent opponents were prevented from standing.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe said that election “lacked genuine competition” and “took place in an overly-controlled legal and political environment marked by continued pressure on critical voices”.

Mr Putin used his appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok to claim that Russia had not “lost anything” as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, despite Western sanctions.

“Russia has resisted the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West,” he said.

“I’m sure that we haven’t lost anything and we won’t lose anything.

“The most important gain is the strengthening of our sovereignty, it’s an inevitable result of what’s going on.”

