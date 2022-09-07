SQA strike to go ahead as union rejects new pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SQA strike to go ahead as union rejects new pay offer

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 6:41 pm
The SQA tabled a new pay offer on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The SQA tabled a new pay offer on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Strikes at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will go ahead on Thursday, after a new pay offer failed to halt the industrial action.

Unite says up to 55,000 exam appeals could be affected by the strike, dismissing the revised pay deal as a “cynical publicity stunt”.

The strike at the exams body will begin on September 8 and continue next week on September 15 and 16.

Union officials also announced six further dates for strike action in late September and early October, as well as an overtime ban.

Scottish Parliament Education Committee
Fiona Robertson spoke to a Holyrood committee (Fraser Bremner)

Earlier on Wednesday, SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson appeared at a Holyrood committee and told MSPs a new offer had been tabled.

She said: “I appreciate there’s been concern about the impact of potential industrial action at SQA on the appeals process.

“I share that concern.

“I can confirm that following agreement by the Scottish Government a revised pay offer was put to SQA unions on Monday night and I hope they accept.”

Unite said the revised pay offer still represented a real terms pay cut for the lowest-paid staff.

The union said for nearly half the workforce the consolidated pay offer was as low as 3.3%.

General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s SQA members are set to take different forms of industrial action due to a pay offer which still represents a substantial real terms pay cut for the lowest paid.

“It is completely unacceptable and we will stand up for our members’ jobs, pay and conditions at the SQA because they deserve better.”

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, said: “Industrial action will go ahead at the SQA and it will continue until a fair pay offer is on the table.

“This will severely disrupt up to 55,000 student appeals.

“Talks through Acas have barely moved us forward one inch.

“The reason for this is because the SQA have in effect been prevented from tabling an improved offer by the Scottish Government due to the various public sector pay disputes.

“The last-minute offer is nothing but a cynical publicity stunt designed to blame the workers who have no option but to take industrial action due to the procrastination displayed by both the SQA and Scottish Government.”

A spokesperson for the SQA said: “Given the significantly improved pay offer that was on the table, we are disappointed that the proposal has been rejected by the trade unions.

“We are acutely aware of the impact the cost of living is having and we have worked hard to secure agreement from the Scottish Government to make the best offer that we believe we can. The revised offer represents an overall average value of 7% across the organisation, including pay progression, with increases up to 9.4% for some. Those at the lowest grades will benefit the most.

“We remain committed to ongoing dialogue with our trade unions to resolve this dispute. Industrial action is not in the interests of learners.”

