Home Politics

Scottish Tories: Both Governments need to be bold on cost-of-living support

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 5:45 pm
New Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to outline her cost-of-living package on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
New Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to outline her cost-of-living package on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK Government must be “bold” with its cost-of-living support package – but the Scottish Government must play its part, a Scottish Conservative MSP has said.

Liz Smith, the party’s economy spokesperson told MSPs that the £37 billion package from the previous administration was “not enough” told help those in need.

Reports that new Prime Minister is set to outline measures including an energy price cap of £2,500 rather than the expected rise of £3,549 in October.

During a parliamentary cost-of-living debate, Ms Smith appealed to the Scottish Government to work with their Westminster counterparts on tackling the crisis.

She said: “I hope these measures will persuade the First Minister that the UK Government is taking this matter extremely seriously.

Liz Smith comments
Scottish Conservative MSP Ms Smith has said both governments need to work together on the cost-of-living support (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“And I hope the First Minister will respond accordingly to that commitment, including the assurances from the new Chancellor that there is a need for a very large package of support now rather than by making several incremental changes over time.

“I do believe very strongly that the UK Government has to be very bold with its economic assistance, but it absolutely does not mean the Scottish Government has no part to play.”

She added: “There is an expectation among our constituents that we act together, that we listen to each other, that we talk, that we co-operate.”

Nicola Sturgeon announced a rent freeze as part of her Programme for Government on Tuesday as part of the efforts to help households with soaring costs.

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said the Scottish Government was using its devolved powers to help ease the financial strain on households.

He said: “While few would defend the extraordinary inaction from the UK Government over the summer, or, frankly, the insulting remarks of the man who overstayed his tenure in Downing Street when he told people to buy a new kettle to deal with the energy crisis, we have to hope that we may yet see some significant action from the new Prime Minister.

“But throughout the campaign, she repeatedly refused to commit to providing sufficient support to deal with the crisis. That is not what this government will do.

“We have examined what we can do within our devolved powers and limited finite budget to support people who are feeling the brunt of this crisis now, and in particular for those who rent their home.”

Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said both of Scotland’s government’s were “sitting on their hands” instead of adequately tackling the crisis.

She told the Chamber she did not hold “much hope” that Ms Truss would rise to the challenge as she echoed calls for a renewed windfall tax.

“But it’s not all down to the Tories,” she said. “The SNP have failed us too. They have not used the powers already here in Scotland to do their bit to ease the bite of the crisis.”

And while she welcomed the increase to the Scottish Child Payment from November, she said it was a “rehash” of old policies that would not be enough for many families.

She added: “Neither governments have the ambition. Both are tired, and neither are being bold enough to tackle this crisis.

“It’s not good enough to sit on your hands,” she said.

