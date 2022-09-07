EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 6:53 pm
Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin ays he takes ‘heart’ from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks about the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)
Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin ays he takes ‘heart’ from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks about the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin has said he takes “heart” from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks that she would like to see the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol resolved by negotiation.

Mr Martin said with goodwill the EU is ready to be flexible and responsive.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, the Taoiseach said: “I look forward to be in a position to speak to the British Prime Minister within the next day or two.

“I take heart from the Prime Minister’s comments that her preferred approach to the protocol is to have it resolved by negotiation. That is certainly our view also and that of the European Union.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend her first Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His comments come after Ms Truss told the House of Commons on Wednesday that her preference is for a negotiated solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issues.

But she warned that a negotiated solution with the EU would have to deliver “all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill”.

Ms Truss made the remarks after Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara asked her if she will press ahead with the Bill if negotiations with the European bloc are not “forthcoming”.

Mr Vara said: “It is the standard practice of the European Union that when they can’t get their way in negotiations with the UK, they play for time and wait for a new leader, who they hope will have a different view to their predecessor.

“For the sake of clarity, will my right honourable friend confirm that it is the UK’s preferred option to have a negotiated settlement as far as the Northern Ireland Protocol is concerned. But if that is not forthcoming, then we will proceed with the Protocol Bill that is currently going through Parliament?”

She replied: “My preference is for a negotiated solution, but it does have to deliver all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“And what we cannot allow is for this situation to drift.”

Mr Martin said he would make it “very clear” to Ms Truss when he speaks to her that he believes there is a pathway to a resolution of the issues.

“There are certain issues around consumer sector and we believe, with goodwill, the European Union is ready to be flexible and responsive,” he said.

“If the European Union and United Kingdom can engage in a process, we believe there is a pathway to resolving that particular issue.”

Mr Martin added that he welcomed US President Joe Biden’s support for the Belfast Agreement.

“I do welcome the consistent interest of the US president in supporting the Good Friday Agreement, underpinning the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“And his interest has been genuine and I do welcome that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss ‘to ditch fracking ban’ as she reveals fresh cost-of-living support (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss ‘to ditch fracking ban’ as she reveals fresh cost-of-living support
Parliament’s All-Party Environment Group, chaired by Chris Skidmore, has written to Liz Truss urging her to expand the use of renewable power (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tory MP begins ‘net zero tour’ to defend green policies
Government efforts to build more affordable homes could be more ambitious in helping to achieve wider aims, such as net zero commitments, according to the National Audit Office (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Affordable homes programme ‘could be more ambitious in supporting wider aims’
Homebuyer inquiries fell in August at the steepest rate since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic as the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic challenges affected market conditions, according to surveyors (Victoria Jones/PA)
House sales ‘expected to fall in the months ahead but prices are still rising’
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA
Money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rural families will be worst hit by ‘tsunami’ of rising costs, Lib Dems warn
Liz Truss has pledged to work with MPs across the House to tackle the cost of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss set to announce ‘bold’ plan to guard against spiralling bills
Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)
Simon Clarke will serve as Minister for the North, Tory chairman says
Labour MP Nick Brown (Aaron Chown/PA)
Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended
Obaidullah (far right) was reunited with his twin Irfanullah (far left) on Wednesday (PA)
Afghan boy, 11, reunited with twin brother in UK after a year stranded in…

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0