Simon Clarke will serve as Minister for the North, Tory chairman says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Simon Clarke will serve as Minister for the North, Tory chairman says

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 9:55 pm
Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)
Simon Clarke (Aaron Chown/PA)

The new Levelling Up Secretary will also serve as Minister for the North, the Tory party chairman has said.

There was some doubt over whether Liz Truss would follow through on her reported pledge to create the position, with Labour and Cooperative MP Simon Lightwood calling for clarity earlier on Wednesday.

In a letter to the new PM, he said he hoped she had not “reneged” on her promises.

The Northern Research Group of Tory MPs previously said Ms Truss, along with other leadership contenders, had signed up to its “Northern Agenda” pledges – which included creating the ministerial role.

Mr Lightwood wrote: “On Tuesday 12 July, you signed up to the pledges of the Northern Research Group, agreeing that you would appoint a Minister for the North, with ‘direct responsibility for local growth and levelling up, who has a seat at the Cabinet table and the levers of a department for growth at their fingertips’.

“It is incredibly disappointing to see that no such minister has been appointed to your Cabinet.

“I hope that this will be urgently rectified, and that you have not reneged on your pledges already.”

Jake Berry, the new party chairman, later said Simon Clarke has assumed the post.

He told ITV’s Peston: “The Prime Minister’s been absolutely clear that she will have a fiscal event later this month, but, you know, we’ve got a Levelling Up Secretary in Simon Clarke, who is also the Minister for the North.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Parliament’s All-Party Environment Group, chaired by Chris Skidmore, has written to Liz Truss urging her to expand the use of renewable power (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tory MP begins ‘net zero tour’ to defend green policies
Government efforts to build more affordable homes could be more ambitious in helping to achieve wider aims, such as net zero commitments, according to the National Audit Office (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Affordable homes programme ‘could be more ambitious in supporting wider aims’
Homebuyer inquiries fell in August at the steepest rate since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic as the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic challenges affected market conditions, according to surveyors (Victoria Jones/PA)
House sales ‘expected to fall in the months ahead but prices are still rising’
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA
Money (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rural families will be worst hit by ‘tsunami’ of rising costs, Lib Dems warn
Liz Truss has pledged to work with MPs across the House to tackle the cost of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss set to announce ‘bold’ plan to guard against spiralling bills
Labour MP Nick Brown (Aaron Chown/PA)
Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended
Obaidullah (far right) was reunited with his twin Irfanullah (far left) on Wednesday (PA)
Afghan boy, 11, reunited with twin brother in UK after a year stranded in…
Steve Baker (Victoria Jones/PA)
Backlash as arch-Brexiteer appointed to Northern Ireland Office
Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin ays he takes ‘heart’ from UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s remarks about the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)
EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0