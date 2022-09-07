Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior doctor workforce ‘balancing on knife-edge’, warns BMA

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 12:03 am
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland’s junior doctors are ‘exhausted and depleted’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scotland’s junior doctor workforce is “balancing on a knife-edge”, the chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) Scottish Junior Doctor Committee (SJDC) has warned.

Dr Lailah Peel says junior doctors are “exhausted, depleted, and struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel” due to workload pressures.

It comes as the publication of the Scottish Government’s working group report on the 48-hour maximum working week approaches its one-year anniversary.

The report highlighted urgent recommendations to be made in order to improve the working lives of junior doctors – but the BMA now says there has been “very little progress” made since.

They say that despite 14 recommendations being made, just one has been implemented – a limit on the number of consecutive long shifts to a maximum of four in any seven days.

A long shift is defined as being more than 10 hours.

Other guidance, such as improving rest and sleeping facilities, ensuring a minimum of half an hour of rest after approximately four hours of duty and the provision of basic education on sleep, fatigue and working nights, are all yet to be applied.

Dr Peel said: “Make no mistake, junior doctors in Scotland are angry.

“We are balancing on a knife-edge right now. Morale is rock-bottom, we are exhausted, depleted, and struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The workforce is buckling under the current workload pressures and I’m increasingly having conversations with colleagues about their concerns over unsafe working environments.

“Add in this year’s real-terms pay cut and you are looking at a workforce that feels extremely under-valued and I have serious concerns for the wellbeing of my colleagues.”

Dr Peel added: “Limiting the number of long shifts in any seven days was a key priority for us in our own wellbeing report, and it has of course been reassuring to hear of positive rota changes across Scotland from August.

“However I am still hearing from colleagues who are working rotas which contain five consecutive long shifts, and that’s simply not good enough almost a year down the line from the expert working group report being published.

“It’s also worth pointing out that the report sat gathering dust for nearly two years before it was finally published, so things have been going on much longer than is acceptable.”

She said the possibility of industrial action has been raised, with feedback to a recent pay survey showing it is “clear” that junior doctors are “more prepared for potential sustained strike action than our more senior colleagues”.

But Dr Peel added: “No-one wants to strike. We care deeply for our patients, who are already being impacted by the current situation – and this isn’t a decision we would take lightly, but if things do not improve, I struggle to see how it could be avoided.”

