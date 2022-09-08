Census can provide good data despite lower than expected return rate, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Census can provide good data despite lower than expected return rate, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 11:10 am
The census collection period was extended to boost return rates (PA)
The census collection period was extended to boost return rates (PA)

Scotland’s census can still provide “really good” data on the country’s population, the UK’s national statistician has told MSPs.

Sir Ian Diamond was asked about the return rate of the Scottish census as he appeared at a Holyrood committee on Thursday.

When census collection ended in June following an extended deadline, the return rate stood at 89%.

When the census in England and Wales was completed last year, the response rate was 97%.

Sir Ian Diamond
Sir Ian Diamond was asked about the census return rate (PA)

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament’s Constitution Committee, Sir Ian said the Scottish census process is still ongoing despite the end of the collection phase.

Written evidence to the committee said administrative data is now being used to a greater extent than was originally planned by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) in order to calculate the final figures.

Speaking by video link, Sir Ian told the committee the initial target was for a 94% return rate in Scotland.

He said: “In Scotland, yes we are going further than we want to, yes we are having less precision than we would have estimated.

“But we are still in a position – if we can control for all the biases – to make estimates at a level that has been done elsewhere in the world.”

Other countries have had “bigger problems” with data collection than Scotland is facing, he said.

“This is not impossible, it is hard,” he told the committee. “Scotland now has some of the best people in the world advising it.

“As long as the administrative data are good, we can control for bias, we can maximise the precision of the estimates and we can get to a place where you have really good, useful population estimates which are comparable with those across the UK.”

Sir Ian is a member of an international steering group which advises NRS, as well as being the head of the UK Government’s Statistical Service.

He received a message during his committee appearance which led to him clarifying his remarks about when the final results of the 2022 Scottish census would be published.

This is expected to take place one year after the data collection phase ended, rather than spring 2023, he said.

