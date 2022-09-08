Environment Secretary gives water bosses 14 days to set out sewage dumping plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Environment Secretary gives water bosses 14 days to set out sewage dumping plans

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 11:50 am
A sewage outflow pipe at Seafield beach, Scotland (PA)
A sewage outflow pipe at Seafield beach, Scotland (PA)

The new Environment Secretary has given water company chiefs two weeks to set out “significant improvements” to prevent sewage being dumped in open water.

Ranil Jayawardena also faced calls from Labour for “tougher sanctions”, including prison sentences, for water bosses responsible for pumping effluent into the UK’s rivers and beaches.

He told the Commons: “The volume of sewage spewed out by water companies is completely unacceptable and the public have rightly shown their outrage.

“Yesterday, in my first day in office, I told water chief executives that it is not good enough and I have instructed them to write to me formally by September 21 with a plan on how they are going to make significant improvements.

“I met the Environment Agency and Ofwat too, and told them that they should use every enforcement power available to them to make sure there is compliance, and I will not hesitate to take further action if I do not see the pace of change that this House expects.”

Over the summer, the Liberal Democrats campaigned on preventing sewage pollution, leading to Mr Jayawardena accusing them of having done “nothing” to prevent the problem while they shared power with the Conservatives in the 2010-2015 coalition government.

Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney demanded that “Southern Water compensates Sussex seaside businesses” after sewage spills led tourists to avoid the county’s beaches.

Mr Jayawardena replied: “First of all, I have set out already to the House what I intend to do. Second, I would observe that the Liberal Democrats’ plan is to simply play politics with this serious issue.

“When they were in Government, they did not take the action that we have done now and what they are calling for, sadly, and this is a serious point, what they are calling for out there in their leaflets is calling for sewage to flow back into people’s homes, because that is the consequence of doing what they are proposing.”

Cabinet meeting
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena arriving in Downing Street (PA)

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon later called for stronger sanctions to punish water bosses who do not prevent sewage dumping.

He told the Commons that “over the summer, the Government allowed water bosses to dump sewage on 90 beaches”, adding: “Without tougher penalties in place to make sure that it hits the bottom line, they will not change their behaviour, and it’s got to include tougher sanctions including prison sentences. Does he agree?”

The Environment Secretary said: “He clearly was not listening when I set out my plan a moment ago. First of all, they are reporting back in two weeks.

“Second, we have legislated on this side of the House to issue unlimited fines through a criminal process, and we will not hesitate to do more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…