How will the Government’s energy bills help be paid for?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

How will the Government’s energy bills help be paid for?

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 12:52 pm
Gas shipments have been coming to Europe from around the world during this crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gas shipments have been coming to Europe from around the world during this crisis (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a major new package to help households with their energy bills during a massive crisis caused by runaway gas prices.

But how will the multibillion-pound package be paid for, will businesses be helped, and can the lifting of the fracking ban, which was announced today, help bring down bills?

– How much will I be paying now?

Like always, it depends on how much gas and electricity you use. The average household in Great Britain will pay around £2,500 per year for their bills under the new scheme.

But from the start of October each household will also get £400 of support, as announced in May. So after considering the cash grant, for the first year the average bill will be £2,100, rising to £2,500 from October 2023.

A domestic home wireless room thermostat
Heating bills are going up (Yui Mok/PA)

It is still more than double what households were paying a year ago.

– Does this intervention apply to all businesses too?

No. But the Government has promised to support businesses in some other way. Details are scarce at the moment.

It says that for six months businesses, charities and public sector organisations such as schools will be given “equivalent support as is being provided for customers”.

After this six months the Government plans to lift general support for all non-domestic energy users, but continue to support “vulnerable industries”.

– How is this being funded?

The Government will borrow billions from global markets to fund this deal. It did not immediately reveal how much it expects this programme to cost.

However it is likely to dwarf the furlough scheme, and could be the most costly programme in peacetime, running into tens of billions, and according to some reports even £150 billion.

– Who does the Government borrow so much money from?

Governments borrow money from a lot of different places – they never just take out one big loan like a household would. Instead they sell bonds – a form of IOU.

If you want you can lend money to the Government – if you buy Premium Bonds or Green Bonds, this is exactly what you are doing.

Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons, where she set out her energy plan
Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons, where she set out her energy plan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But most government bonds are not bought by private individuals. The bonds – or gilts as they are known – are often bought by pension funds, banks and investment companies from around the world.

The Bank of England also sometimes buys gilts, but it is currently offloading some of them.

– Will I end up paying for all the borrowing in the longer term?

The people the Government has borrowed from will of course at some point want their money back.

And the main way that the Government can raise money to pay them back is through tax.

But the benefit of this is that the tax burden is shared in a fairer way than energy bills, where those who can afford it pay more, and businesses also chip in.

– Why is there not a windfall tax for energy suppliers?

Because they are not getting windfall profits. Suppliers do not make their own gas, they buy it from the wholesale market, and at the moment that is very expensive for them.

In fact the new promise from the Government means that your energy supplier will buy gas at really high prices and then sell it to you a lot cheaper. The Government will then pay the supplier for the difference.

However in May the Government did introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas companies who extract the energy from the North Sea.

Some nuclear power plants and wind farms are also making windfall profits at the moment because of the high electricity price. There have been calls for an extra tax on these companies.

But the Government instead seems to be exploring other ways of ensuring these companies do not get overpaid for their products.

– How much more oil and gas is there in the North Sea?

There is still a fair amount of oil and gas left in the UK’s North Sea. But it is more about squeezing out the last remaining liquids from the ground than finding big new reserves.

Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth
Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth (Andrew Milligan/PA)

At the end of 2020 the Oil & Gas Authority (which has since rebranded to the North Sea Transition Authority) said it believes there are 4.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent of “proven and probable” reserves left. About 30% of these barrels are gas, and 70% are oil.

Offshore Energies UK, the trade body for the oil and gas companies, believes there are 15 billion barrels of oil there, enough to power the UK for 30 years.

However, how much of this is economically worthwhile digging up is a different question. Many big oil companies have been leaving the North Sea in recent years because they do not see a future there.

There are also questions on whether the UK should be exploring more oil and gas while it is trying to cut carbon emissions.

– What difference can fracking make?

It is widely recognised, including by the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, that fracking for shale gas will make no meaningful difference to UK consumer energy prices.

Fracking: how shale gas is extracted
(PA Graphics)

That is because UK energy prices are driven by international gas prices and even if fracking was pursued at scale – which even with the lifting of the ban remains an uncertain prospect – UK reserves of shale gas are too small to bring down those global prices.

The gas that could be fracked in the UK would also be owned by the companies that fracked it. These companies would sell it to the highest bidder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…