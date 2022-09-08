Starmer says Truss ‘driven by dogma’ over refusal to back expanded windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer says Truss ‘driven by dogma’ over refusal to back expanded windfall tax

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 1:44 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 2:42 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says working people will pay for the refusal to have a windfall tax (PA)
Working people will pay for Liz Truss’s “dogma” as she refuses to expand a windfall tax on energy producers to fund her new cost-of-living support package, Labour has said.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer also suggested that the Prime Minister was not on the side of voters, as she expected them to foot the bill for the measures, rather than oil and gas companies.

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May meanwhile welcomed the extra support announced by Ms Truss, and called for the rollout of further energy efficiency measures.

After the Prime Minister claimed she would not “give in” to calls from Labour to expand the windfall tax, Sir Keir said: “She claims that a windfall tax will deter investment. That’s ridiculous.

“These vast profits are not the reward of careful planning. They are the unexpected windfall from Putin’s barbarity in Ukraine. There is no reason why taxing them would affect investment in the future.”

The Labour leader quoted the boss of BP as saying a windfall tax would not impact on investments it would make, adding: “The Prime Minister’s only argument against the windfall tax falls apart at first inspection.

“Laying bare that she is simply driven by dogma, and it’s working people that will pay for that dogma.”

Sir Keir later told the Commons: “Ask voters whether they think that it is fair that they pick up the bill, or those companies that make profits they didn’t expect to make, and there is only one answer to that question.

“It is a very simply question of whose side are you on?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Former prime minister Theresa May backs the energy policy (PA)

Former prime minister Mrs May gave her backing to the Government’s energy support package, telling the Commons: “People need help with their bills today. That is what the Government is providing.”

But she called on ministers to go further, adding: “Britain led the world through the industrial revolution, if we grasp the opportunity now, we can lead the world in a cleaner, greener form of growth.”

Mrs May added: “We are still building homes with gas boilers. Doesn’t it make sense to actually change the regulations because those homes will have to be retrofitted in just a very few years time?”

Conservative former energy secretary Dame Andrea Leadsom said a mass insulation programme was the most important step that could be taken to reduce energy bills.

She also suggested help could be offered to turn down thermostats on people’s boilers in a bid to cut energy bills, telling the Commons: “There’s a lot more we could do as a Government, for example, by going house-to-house, through energy suppliers… to assist people with looking at how they can reduce their own energy bills.

“There are many, many practical ways not least of which some great ideas for turning down the thermostat on your boiler – don’t do this yourselves at home – to make more effective our use of energy, and secondly things like turning down the hot water tap pressure to actually reduce people’s energy bills.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told the Commons the Prime Minister’s energy plan was not a “freeze on people’s energy bills”, as they will be limited to £2,500 rather than the current price cap of £1,971.

He explained: “In the middle of a cost-of-living emergency, the Conservatives are choosing to put energy bills up by another £500 for struggling families.

“This hike in people’s energy bills comes on top of the £700 rise we saw last April. Struggling families were paying twice as much for energy as they were last year. People will still be desperately worried about how they’re going to keep warm this winter.

“And I suppose the £400 discount simply won’t make up for this enormous rise in energy bills. So where is the new support for families and pensioners who are struggling?”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford agreed that “setting the cap at £2,500 isn’t an actual freeze”.

He added: “Instead of a windfall tax, she has chosen a new Tory tax, the Truss tax. The Truss tax that means that in the months and years ahead households and businesses will be punished with higher bills, higher interest rates and higher mortgage costs.”

Ms Truss had earlier announced that the average household energy bill will be frozen at no more than £2,500, saving the typical household around £1,000 from October.

For businesses and other non-domestic users such as schools and hospitals, which have not been covered by the existing price cap, a six-month scheme will offer equivalent support.

Ms Truss told the Commons: “I can tell the House today that we will not be giving in to the Leader of the Opposition who calls for this to be funded through a windfall tax.

“That would undermine the national interest by discouraging the very investment we need to secure homegrown energy supplies.”

