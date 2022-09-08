Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise almost £425,000 for leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise almost £425,000 for leadership bid

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 2:14 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 2:36 pm
Supporters of Boris Johnson helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership campaign (Aaron Chown/PA)
Supporters of Boris Johnson helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership campaign (Aaron Chown/PA)

Major Tory donors and Boris Johnson supporters helped Liz Truss raise more than £420,000 for her leadership challenge.

Updates to the MPs’ Register of Interest published on Thursday show the new Prime Minister received support worth £424,349 as she bid for the Conservative leadership.

Ms Truss secured the support of some of former prime minister Mr Johnson’s key financial backers, including JCB chairman Lord Bamford, private investor Howard Shore and Brexiteer businessman Jon Moynihan.

Lord Bamford covered transport costs worth £5,316, while Mr Shore donated £50,000 and Mr Moynihan £20,000.

Ms Truss’s two largest donations came from women – Fitriani Hay and Natasha Barnaba – who donated £100,000 each.

Boris Johnson visit to India
Lord Bamford (right) has been a major financial backer of Boris Johnson and donated £5,316 to Liz Truss’s leadership campaign (PA)

Mrs Hay has already donated more than £550,000 to the Conservatives since 2015, including paying £50,000 to cover some of Mr Johnson’s staff costs in 2016.

She is the wife of James Hay, chairman of the Dubai-based JMH Group and, according to the Sunday Times, worth £325 million in 2021.

The couple are also successful racehorse owners.

There are few records of Ms Barnaba and she does not appear to have made a political donation before.

Other donors to Ms Truss’s campaign include Lance Anisfeld, also known as Lance Forman, a former Brexit Party MEP who donated £10,000 to the new Prime Minister through his company, Smoked Salmon.

Mr Anisfeld has made a number of controversial claims on Twitter and in 2018 claimed climate change is a “myth”.

Former Conservative Party treasurer Lord (Michael) Spencer donated £25,000 to Ms Truss’s campaign, making her the third candidate he backed during the leadership election.

According to the MPs’ Register of Interests, Lord Spencer initially backed Penny Mordaunt with £25,000 on July 19, but after she was eliminated the next day switched his allegiance to Rishi Sunak.

Lord Spencer donated £25,000 to Mr Sunak on July 26 but, a week later on August 2, made his donation to Ms Truss.

In total, Mr Sunak raised £446,765 towards his leadership campaign, only slightly more than his rival.

His single largest donor was Chris Rea, a Northern Irish businessman, who gave £100,000.

Other significant donors to the former chancellor’s campaign included millionaire property developer Nick Leslau, whose company Yoginvest donated £50,000, and Tory peer Lord (Michael) Farmer.

Lord Farmer donated £15,000 in cash and another £23,470 in the form of a private plane. Another donor, James Diner, provided £5,100 for use of a plane along with £10,000 cash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…