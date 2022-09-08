Insulation the ‘big omission’ in package to bring down energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Insulation the ‘big omission’ in package to bring down energy costs

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 2:54 pm
Insulation being installed in a loft (Philip Toscano/PA)
Insulation being installed in a loft (Philip Toscano/PA)

A lack of efforts to insulate millions of homes to keep them warm and cut bills is the “big omission” in the Government’s energy package, it has been warned.

The measures announced by Liz Truss to tackle sky-high energy bills and ease the cost-of-living crisis focused on capping prices and boosting domestic energy supplies.

That includes lifting the ban on fracking and new licences for North Sea oil and gas, as well as stating support for clean energy sources including nuclear, wind and solar.

But the package set out no new efforts to help households save energy through increased insulation and other efficiency measures that can permanently cut gas use and bills – a key ask from green groups and anti-poverty campaigners.

Juliet Phillips, senior policy adviser at climate think tank E3G, said: “Energy security starts at home, and the lack of reference to energy-saving measures like insulation and heat pumps is the biggest gap in today’s package.

“Through offering permanent bill reductions, energy efficiency offers the best deal for households and for the public purse.

“Fracking and nuclear can’t keep us warm this winter – we urge the Government to announce a new home retrofit scheme as soon as possible.”

Prof Jim Watson, professor of energy policy and director of UCL Institute for Sustainable Resources, said: “The big omission from today’s statement is – once again – a renewed plan for home energy efficiency.

“Energy efficiency of UK homes is poor by international standards, and means that energy price shocks hit UK households particularly hard.

“It should be a no brainer for the Government to implement an ambitious new programme, and to reverse a decade of failed policies and inaction.”

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “To bring down bills for good, we need a street-by-street insulation programme targeted at the neighbourhoods where most homes are poorly insulated.

“There are five million homes without even basic insulation, such as loft or cavity wall insulation, and the Committee on Climate Change has said 15 million homes would benefit from other insulation measures.”

The renewed calls for a greater push on insulation comes after Lord Deben, chairman of the Climate Change Committee, and the National Infrastructure Commission chairman Sir John Armitt wrote to the Prime Minister, urging her to double down on ending the UK’s dependence on gas.

The letter urged her to drive forward efforts to improve insulation for households, the public sector and businesses, and provide advice to the public on low or no-cost ways to save energy.

Responding to the energy package, the director of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) Sam Hall said: “The Prime Minister’s supply-side revolution to combat the root causes of the gas crisis is sensible.

“But as well as lifting the moratorium on fracking, she should remove barriers to onshore renewables, which are cheaper and more popular. Without these barriers, renewables will outcompete fossil fuels.”

And he said: “In his fiscal event later this month, I hope the Chancellor announces funding for a major insulation scheme.

“Tackling the wasting of gas will reduce the cost of the energy price guarantee to Treasury and improve our energy security.”

Jess Ralston, senior analyst with the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said: “All the experts and even the industry agree more UK gas won’t bring down British bills.

“To bring down bills we need to use less gas by investing in insulating homes, a measure which could be cost neutral to the Treasury given it will spend billions on the price cap freeze.”

And she warned: “There is a real danger of the Government serving up a red herring with local communities likely to oppose fracking rigs while focus is diverted from efficiency and renewables which can be quick to introduce and are popular, rather than unpopular, with the public.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…