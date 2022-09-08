Owners say small businesses are vital – amid ‘vague’ support from Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Owners say small businesses are vital – amid ‘vague’ support from Government

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 4:18 pm
The Angry Parrot Micropub (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)
The Angry Parrot Micropub (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)

Small businesses have been described as “so important” and a “huge part of the fabric” of their communities.

It comes as owners criticised the “very vague” help offered through Liz Truss’s new energy help plans.

The Prime Minister has promised six months’ support for businesses struggling with bills, with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that, of which hospitality and particularly pubs were highlighted.

The plans were revealed after warnings earlier this week that tens of thousands of UK businesses could be forced to fold without help to address spiralling energy bills, with many hoping for more support.

Instead, they say they were left with questions because of the lack of details.

Sarah Laker, 52, who owns a stationery shop in Marple in Cheshire and one in nearby Wilmslow, told the PA news agency she had “hoped for a longer period of time” in which support was offered, but “I think six months will take us over the winter, where our electric usage is higher”.

Sarah Laker, 52, owns a stationary shop in Marple and one in Wilmslow (both Cheshire) and had to increase prices to keep her business afloat
Sarah Laker owns a stationary shop in Marple and one in Wilmslow (both Cheshire) (Sarah Laker/Molly Laker)

“We have electric heating in both our shops, so I think the six months will see us through the winter and that means that we won’t have to increase any prices in the shop,” she said.

“I was quite worried that when it goes up in October, I was going to have to increase prices as we couldn’t absorb any more costs, which obviously would not be very good for our customers, who are also experiencing hard times at the moment.”

Ms Laker also spoke about how the “community element” of her business is “one of the most important factors for me” and why support is needed for such businesses.

“I think, as an independent shop within a local community, you are a huge part of the fabric of that community and you are giving back to the society. I think it is so important to have shops like mine in the community.

“I remember when we came out of the first lockdown, an old chap came in – he’d been a regular customer for years, never really spoke to me but was always polite – and after the first lockdown, he came in with a box of chocolates for me and he said, ‘I’ve really missed you’.

“It really brought it home to me that perhaps I could have been the only person that gentleman spoke to all day and he obviously felt it was important to him that I was still there after lockdown.”

Paul Cook, 50, a director of The Angry Parrot Micropub in Cheltenham, said that as winter approaches, he is worried he “won’t get people through the door and (the pub) will shut down”.

He said he was left with many questions following Ms Truss’s announcement of promised support for businesses.

People sitting on chairs in a room
Paul Cook said pubs create a sense of community (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)

“How much will their bills increase by? Will they still increase? Will it still be silly money?” he asked.

“It’s very vague. It’s only for six months. What happens after six months when it is the winter and people are cutting back because their bills have gone up significantly?

“It’s not a win-win at all. It just leaves businesses in a bit of a limbo, really, because we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Pub sign
Paul Cook was left with many questions following Truss’ announcement (Paul Cook/The Angry Parrot Micropub/PA)

Mr Cook said “pubs are more than just the beer and soft drinks”.

He added: “It’s a community. It’s a place for people to come who maybe haven’t got family or have got family and just want to escape the general malaise of life and talk to people.

“We encourage that. It’s all about chatting and getting to know each other and inclusion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…