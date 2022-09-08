PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mark Drakeford has criticised the Prime Minister’s plan for tackling soaring energy prices, saying it “offers nothing further” to help families with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Liz Truss announced in the House of Commons on Thursday that she would freeze energy bills for two years, ensuring households would pay no more than £2,500 a year on gas and electricity.

Wales’ First Minister welcomed the “certainty” the move would provide people in the short term.

However, he said it would not help families with the general rise in inflation, particularly the soaring cost of food.

Speaking in the centre of Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “This does nothing to help families with the general cost of inflation, in food inflation or the other prices that are rising.

“It offers nothing further to help families with the very steep increase in energy prices that has already taken place from April of this year.

“It provides no clarity so far on how the package of help is to be paid for.

“I want to say again that the right way to pay for the costs of energy in households and businesses is to levy a windfall tax on the excess profits of those companies who are making excess profits out of the energy crisis.”

Asked how much he would see energy companies taxed over and above what they pay in corporation tax, Mr Drakeford said: “What you would need to do is look at not just the profits that companies make in normal times, but where those profits have now got to as a result of global energy price resets.

“Then you make a decision as to what is reasonable in those circumstances, to recycle that money away from excess profits and into the hands of families who will struggle every week this winter, simply to heat their homes and to keep the lights on.”

He said Labour Party plans estimated taking about £60 billion from excess profits of £150 billion.

Responding to Ms Truss’ rejection of a windfall tax to pay for the energy price freeze, Mr Drakeford said it was a reflection of the Prime Minister’s ideology.

“She [Ms Truss] wrongly believes that the taxpayer should go on paying this bill for years and years to come, loading the debt onto children and people who come after us,” he said.

“That’s not the way I think of the economy. Nor do I think it’s the way that people in Wales think of it either.”

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government would be drawing together a package of support for people in Wales but claimed “the major levers remained in the hands of the UK Government”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Following Ms Truss revealing that fracking for shale gas would recommence in England, Mr Drakeford confirmed there would be no fracking in Wales and the Welsh Government would focus on producing renewable energy.

“The way to create energy security for the future is to invest in renewable energy in which Wales has such abundance,” Mr Drakeford said.

“In that way we would not only create a secure supply, affordable energy, but we would do so in a way that was making a contribution to, and not in contradiction of, the climate crisis.”

He continued: “I don’t want to see a future where we return to things we’ve done in the past which has caused climate change.”

Luke Young, from Citizens Advice Cymru, said: “The announcement will provide some reassurance after months of worry amid rising costs.

“However, this alone will not solve the cost-of-living crisis.

“Households in Wales have been struggling for months.

“Across our services, requests for food and fuel crisis support have remained at record highs.

“We must not lose sight of the fact this will still be a difficult winter for low income and vulnerable households.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
The regulator will continue with the price cap as usual. (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofgem to continue announcing price cap despite Government bills guarantee

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…