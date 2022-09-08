Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 5:06 pm
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government has bought itself two years to insulate millions of British homes, plant solar and wind farms across the country and install heat pumps, the boss of a major energy supplier has said.

Keith Anderson, who leads ScottishPower, said that the Government had helped customers with an announcement that bills will be guaranteed not to rise above £2,500 for the average household.

“Hats off to the Government, they have made a big, big intervention,” he told the PA news agency.

“They have taken away a huge amount of worry and concern for customers, and that’s a good thing. A really, really good thing. That’s what we wanted.”

But he said this is not the end of the road in the energy crisis.

Scottish energy summit
Keith Anderson, boss of Scottish Power (PA)

“No matter what policy they picked, it was never going to be the end solution.

“The policy today buys us two years to go and fix a whole load of problems at source.

“That is a mixture of building renewables like hell, and going hell for leather building it faster and faster.”

He said offshore and onshore wind are needed, as are solar. He also called for a “massive investment and acceleration in heat pump deployment to stop us burning gas”.

“The next one is going hammer and tongs at energy efficiency. You have a two-year window now to do a massive roll-out programme, properly insulating homes and helping people save energy and save money.”

He also called for the price of electricity to be decoupled from the price of gas.

“If you do those four things that’s what allows you to stop the price freeze,” Mr Anderson said.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, promised to continue donating 10% of profits to help vulnerable households.

These households are still facing doubled energy bills despite the support announced on Thursday.

“We know people are deeply worried about the increase in their energy bills this winter,” Mr O’Shea said.

“Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differently and we know this bold customer support package from the new Prime Minister and Chancellor will bring immediate relief to hard-pressed households.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced a support package that will cap bills at £2,500 for the average household from the start of October.

It takes off the pressure for now, said Energy UK, the trade body for energy suppliers.

“We shouldn’t forget, though, that many households are already struggling with the bill rises so far, and wider cost-of-living challenges, and suppliers continue to do all they can to provide extra support to those that need it most,” said its director of advocacy, Dhara Vyas.

She called for focus to now turn to bringing down costs for customers by insulating Britain’s leaky housing stock and investing in wind and solar power.

But Truss’s plan included no new promises on renewable energy, instead focusing on fracking and North Sea oil and gas. It also included nothing on insulation or other forms of energy efficiency.

Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said: “Ofgem welcomes this significant and unprecedented support for energy consumers across the country.

“It’s been clear to Ofgem and the Government since we announced the new price cap that the new Government would have to act urgently and decisively to support consumers and this package of support will be welcomed by millions across Britain.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford
The regulator will continue with the price cap as usual. (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofgem to continue announcing price cap despite Government bills guarantee

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…