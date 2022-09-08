Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 5:14 pm
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Matching Ukrainian refugees with Scottish sponsors has “progressed slower” than expected, a Scottish minister has said.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for displaced Ukrainians, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on the progress made on welcoming Ukrainians fleeing to Scotland.

It comes after the arrival of a second cruise ship last week, which will house Ukrainian refugees in the absence of long-term accommodation.

The Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme was paused in July in order to provide safe accommodation to those who had already applied following unprecedented demand.

Mr Gray said: “We are grateful to everyone across Scotland who has offered rooms and properties to host Ukrainians.

“Scottish local authorities are working to conduct the necessary person and property checks for volunteer hosts.”

MS Victoria
The MS Victoria ferry is one of two cruise ships providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

He went on: “After potential accommodation is checked, the matching process that then occurs is by its nature resource-intensive, with multiple, often highly sensitive conversations required with both the displaced person and the potential host.”

But matching refugees to households has “progressed more slowly than I would wish”, he added.

“I continue to urge local authorities to complete checks as quickly as possible, drawing on the funding of £11.2 million we have made available.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron asked what timescale the Scottish Government was working to in finding sponsors for refugees.

He pointed out that more than 20,000 people who had applied for a visa as part of the super sponsor scheme are yet to arrive in the country, yet many Scots who had expressed an interest in hosting them had since withdrawn that interest.

Mr Gray said the Government is looking for people to be in temporary accommodation for “as short a time as possible”.

He said: “Less than half of those who had initially expressed an interest in being a private host for a displaced Ukrainian, Mr Cameron, suggests that those people have withdrawn.

“There are various reasons why. Either people have withdrawn, or their property is not suitable.

“They themselves, their properties, may not have passed checks, so there are a number of different reasons for why we are fishing within a pool that is smaller than may have initially been anticipated.”

He added that in terms of timescales, the Government is looking for people to be in temporary accommodation for “as short a period as possible”.

Mr Gray said he was “very grateful and thankful” for those who have provided sponsorship.

The MS Ambition, which arrived in Glasgow last week, has been chartered by the Scottish Government to provide accommodation for up to 1,750 people in 714 cabins.

Another cruise ship called MS Victoria is currently being used to house hundreds of Ukrainians in Leith, Edinburgh.

