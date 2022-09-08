What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 10:46 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 11:34 pm
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Flags above No 10 Downing Street fly at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The death of the Queen signals a major change in the workings of public life.

Buckingham Palace said Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Her eldest son has become King Charles III.

After speaking to the King, Prime Minister Liz Truss chaired a meeting at 9pm for Secretaries of State with a role to play in the co-ordination of arrangements.

Politics as normal is put on hold as the nation enters a 10-day period of mourning, which lasts until the Queen’s funeral.

The quiet will be reflected in the flying of flags at half mast on UK Government buildings.

On Friday, the House of Commons’ sitting will not start at 9.30am as planned.

Instead, both Houses of Parliament are due to gather at noon to allow MPs and peers to pay tribute to the Queen in a session due to last until 10pm.

Ms Truss will lead the tributes.

There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take the oath of allegiance to the King from 2pm, with condolences continuing again until 10pm.

The session will end with a “formal humble address” to the King at the end, “expressing the deep sympathy of the House” on the Queen’s death, the House of Commons’ said in a statement.

All MPs will have the option to take the oath to the King when the House returns, but are not obliged to.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will determine the timetable for the following days, but it is expected to be significantly reduced until after the state funeral as Parliament adjourns.

This means new laws cannot be passed until Parliament returns, though it could be recalled for the most pressing matters.

Erskine May, which outlines parliamentary procedure, states: “On the demise of the Crown, Parliament, if sitting, is immediately to proceed to act; and if adjourned or prorogued is immediately to meet and sit.

“In such circumstances, Parliament has met on Sunday.”

When the Queen’s beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021, the Commons was recalled from its Easter recess one day early so that MPs could pay tribute from the chamber.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London following the announcement of the Queen’s death (James Manning/PA)

Most government announcements, ministerial visits, press releases and conferences will pause during the period of mourning.

One exception is the Government’s energy support package, which was being set out by Ms Truss earlier on Thursday when it emerged the Queen was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Due to the scale of the cost-of-living crisis, households struggling with soaring energy bills can still expect to get information on government support as work on the policy continues, with emergency legislation possible.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is due to give specifics of how the plan will be funded during his emergency fiscal announcement later this month.

The timing will likely be affected by the mourning period.

The Commons is due to go into conference recess on September 22, but the Government could decide to change the timetable to make up the time lost and ensure they can pass the necessary energy legislation.

It is up to party leaders whether party conferences should go ahead.

The Liberal Democrats, due to gather from September 17, are the only ones whose conference falls within the mourning period.

The Government wants schools to stay open and will not tell cultural and sporting events to stop, with the decision down to individual cultural organisations and sporting associations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament in 2017 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
The Ministry of Defence has committed to assessing how its work in Scotland impacts devolved policies (Ross Fernie/PA)
MoD vows to consider implications of decisions on devolved policies
Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to the Queen outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s statement on the Queen in full
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media as he arrives to meet with the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)
DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects
Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the Civil Service for three decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar leaves post after six years
Minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray, delivered an update to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ukrainian sponsor scheme has ‘progressed slower’ than expected, says minister
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford
The regulator will continue with the price cap as usual. (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofgem to continue announcing price cap despite Government bills guarantee

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…