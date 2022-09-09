UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:36 pm
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The UK saw one of the biggest falls in real wages among OECD countries, a new report from the organisation shows.

Real wages dropped by 2.9% between 2021 and 2022, according to the data, compared to a 2.3% drop across the bloc.

The new data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also showed that the UK had one of the largest falls in employment among the least well-educated because of the pandemic.

Between the end of 2019 and the last three months of 2021, the rise in economic inactivity among those with lower levels of education was one of the highest among the OECD’s 38 member countries.

The country is also “one of just a handful” of member countries where the employment rates for 55- to 64-year-olds and 65- to 74-year-olds were still below pre-crisis levels at the start of this year.

Mostly these people have fallen into economic inactivity rather than being unemployed.

“Despite a tight labour market and rising nominal wages, real wages in the United Kingdom have declined,” the report said.

The report also found that the unemployment gap between people from minorities and white people had widened by 0.5 percentage points since the start of 2019.

This has been fairly consistent in other countries too, the OECD said.

“Young people, low-educated and racial/ethnic minorities were also overrepresented among frontline workers – those who continued to work in their physical workplace and in proximity to other people during the pandemic,” it said.

“Since the outbreak of the crisis, these workers reported more job insecurity, and lower overall health and mental well-being, while often remaining stuck with low wages and bad working conditions.”

It found that those on lower incomes are also being worse hit by Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

In the six largest European countries the impact of the hike in energy and food prices – to a significant part influenced by the war – was about 50% higher for those in the bottom fifth than those in the top fifth.

“Rising food and energy prices are taking a heavy toll, in particular on low income households,” said OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

“Despite widespread labour shortages, real wages growth is not keeping pace with the current high rates of inflation.

“In this context, governments should consider well targeted, means-tested and temporary support measures.

“This would help cushion the impact on households and businesses most in need, while limiting inflation impacts and fiscal cost of that policy support.”

