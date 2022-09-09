Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 1:18 pm
Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)
Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)

A widely expected rise in interest rates has been put on hold due to the death of the Queen, the Bank of England has said.

The Bank said that decision makers on its Monetary Policy Committee would not meet as scheduled next week.

Instead the meeting, at which committee members were expected to hike rates again, will take place the following week, the Bank said

“In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week,” it said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth II tours the gold vault during her visit to the Bank of England in 2012 (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The new rates decision will instead be announced on September 22.

It follows decisions by several public bodies to change their plans for the coming week.

The Office for National Statistics cancelled the publication of all data on Friday, while the Met Office has said it will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings during the 10-day mourning period.

The Bank had widely been expected to hike rates at the next meeting, the latest in a series of increases.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank had said that rates were likely to increase by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% – its highest since December 2008.

Others at BNP Paribas said that “there are arguably compelling reasons to up the ante” and raise rates to 2.5% at the next meeting.

They said that while energy bills may have been capped, broader inflation still remains high for households and businesses alike.

“Although the first-order impact of ‘Trussonomics’ will be to lower inflation over the next 12 months, the sheer scale of stimulus is likely to add to inflation in the medium term, pointing to a higher terminal rate than the MPC had previously embedded,” BNP Paribas said.

The analysts added: “The MPC might feel a sense of political pressure too. While Truss and new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have re-affirmed the MPC’s independence, a review of its mandate – to which Governor Andrew Bailey was open – looks likely sooner rather than later.

“To be clear, we do not think the MPC will be unduly influenced by politics, but with inflation so high to begin with, the optics of under-delivery are different against the current backdrop.”

