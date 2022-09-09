Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 5:06 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken to the Irish premier (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss has spoken to the Irish premier (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Liz Truss has had her first call as Prime Minister with Irish premier Micheal Martin amid continuing tensions with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Downing Street has said.

The Taoiseach offered his condolences following the death of the Queen as well as congratulating Ms Truss on her appointment.

The two leaders reflected on the Queen’s historic state visit to Ireland in 2011 and its contribution “to advancing reconciliation relations on these islands”, according to an Irish Government readout of the call.

Shannonbridge B project
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has spoken to PM Liz Truss about issues of concern (Niall Carson/PA)

They also discussed a range of “issues of mutual concern” including the protocol which governs trading relations with the EU following Brexit.

Ms Truss is pressing for changes to the protocol, which requires customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The UK Government has warned that it is prepared to pass legislation giving it the power to override the protocol’s provisions unless Brussels agrees to changes, prompting fears of a damaging trade war if there is no agreement.

