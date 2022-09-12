UK economy sees ‘feeble’ rebound in July amid heatwave and rising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK economy sees ‘feeble’ rebound in July amid heatwave and rising prices

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 8:06 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 9:10 am
Britain’s economy staged a modest rebound in July after contracting in June, but growth was held back by the searing heatwave and pressure from rocketing prices, official figures show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Britain’s economy staged a modest rebound in July after contracting in June, but growth was held back by the searing heatwave and pressure from rocketing prices, official figures show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Britain’s economy staged a modest rebound in July after contracting in June, but growth was held back by the searing heatwave and pressure from rocketing prices, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.2% between June and July following a drop of 0.6% in the previous month, when output was affected by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

But July’s growth was lower than the 0.3% expected by most economists and still leaves the economy at risk of dropping into a recession as the cost-of-living crisis hits households and businesses.

The ONS said GDP was flat in the three months to July compared with the previous three months.

UK monthly economic growth
(PA Graphics)

The figures showed the services sector was the biggest driver of the July pick-up, growing by 0.4% over the month following a 0.5% drop in the sector between May and June.

The ONS said consumer-facing services grew by O.6% in July as one-off sporting events, such as the Women’s Euro 2022 football tournament, boosted spending, while the heatwave helped ice-cream makers, golf clubs and amusement parks.

But record hot temperatures in July meant there were some lost working days, in particular in the construction sector as it was too hot for workers to go on sites, while there was also lower usage of electricity, which knocked the production industry.

The ONS said soaring costs were flagged in particular as a hit to growth in sectors such as construction, which contracted by 0.8% in July, while production fell by 0.3%.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said July’s growth was “feeble”.

“More concerning, July’s GDP remains below the level seen in May, pointing to an overall contraction over the first two months of summer,” she said.

“This ties into a downbeat outlook for the UK economy which could see another shallow recession from the end of this year, driven by the ongoing squeeze on households’ income and a rising cost burden for businesses.

“While nearly £170 billion worth of fiscal measures announced last week may be sufficient to avoid a deeper economic slump, these will be partly offset by tighter Bank of England monetary policy focused on combating the high levels of inflation.”

UK monthly economic growth (GDP)
(PA Graphics)

Experts believe the extra public holiday for the Queen’s funeral on September 19 could affect growth again this month, with Pantheon Macroeconomics pencilling in a 0.2% hit to GDP from the lost working day.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon, said this means a technical recession – as defined by two quarters in row of falling output – is now “hanging in the balance” after the economy contracted by 0.1% between April and June.

He said that while the Government’s move to cap energy prices will help households and businesses, interest rate rises will still heap pressure on consumers.

He said: “The main threat to the economic outlook now comes from an excessive tightening of monetary policy, but we think that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will see sense soon.”

“Accordingly, we continue to think that a recession will be narrowly avoided over the coming quarters,” he added.

But Investec Economics said that even if the economy avoids a recession this year, it remains a risk in 2023 as the Bank is set to continue raising interest rates to combat inflation.

“This combined with a subdued world economy and some continued pressures on household balance sheets suggests that the economy will experience a recession in the second half of next year,” Investec said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost of living crisis hit hard, official figures have shown (Alamy/PA)
Worker pay lags behind soaring inflation despite wage hikes – ONS
Archie Battersbee with his mother Hollie Dance (Family handout/PA)
Relatives prepare to remember 12-year-old Archie Battersbee at funeral service
Queen Elizabeth II with Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dozens of migrants brought ashore at Dover by Border Force
Charging an electric car at home will be around a third cheaper under the Government’s ‘energy price guarantee’ compared with the planned price cap, according to new analysis (John Walton/PA)
Cost of charging electric car cut by a third under PM’s ‘energy price guarantee’
A portrait of the Queen at Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said EU chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic has demonstrated his ‘desire to be solution-driven’ when it comes to the Northern Ireland Protocol (Niall Carson/PA)
EU’s Sefcovic ‘demonstrating flexibility’ in Northern Ireland Protocol dispute
The Government said the fiscal event will still take place this month (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Fiscal event’ still set for September, says Number 10
The Queen was a ‘courageous and gracious leader’ who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Queen hailed as ‘courageous and gracious’ leader in special sitting of Stormont
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle expresses condolences on behalf of members of the House of Commons to King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London (Joe Giddens/PA)
King appears to smile after Commons Speaker mentions Glorious Revolution

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0