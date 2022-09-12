UK trade gap narrows but set to soar to ‘enormous proportions’, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK trade gap narrows but set to soar to ‘enormous proportions’, experts warn

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 11:30 am
Britain’s trade gap narrowed in July to a better-than-expected £7.8bn, but experts warned it will surge to ‘enormous proportions’ later this year as fuel prices soar higher due to Russia’s war in Ukraine (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Britain’s trade gap narrowed in July to a better-than-expected £7.8bn, but experts warned it will surge to ‘enormous proportions’ later this year as fuel prices soar higher due to Russia’s war in Ukraine (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Britain’s trade gap narrowed to a better-than-expected £7.8 billion in July, but experts warned it will surge to “enormous proportions” later this year as fuel prices soar higher due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the UK’s total trade deficit in July eased back from £11.4 billion in June.

The figures showed imports of fuels hit a new record high as the Russian war continues to wreak havoc on oil and gas markets, reaching more than £11 billion.

This accounts for a record 21% of all goods imported.

In the three months to July, the UK trade deficit, excluding precious metals, widened by £1.2 billion to £27 billion compared with the three months to April 2022, according to the ONS.

But economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics said that, despite the drop in July, Britain’s trade deficit remains “massive by past standards” because of a surge in imports due to high energy prices.

The trade in fuels deficit – which includes oil, natural gas and other fuels – increased to £5.6 billion in July, from £5.1 billion in June.

Gabriella Dickens, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The trade deficit will reach enormous proportions over the coming months.

“For starters, futures prices suggest that the monthly trade deficit in natural gas, contained within the fuels component, will increase to about £8 billion by the end of this year, from £1.8 billion in July.

“In addition, past experience suggests that sterling’s recent depreciation initially will boost the value of imports more than exports.

“Furthermore, exports likely will continue to struggle as external demand in key trading partners softens and Brexit frictions remain in place.”

Ms Dickens is forecasting the trade deficit to grow to a record 7.5% of gross domestic product in the final three months of 2022, up from 4.7% in the second quarter.

