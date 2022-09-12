King appears to smile after Commons Speaker mentions Glorious Revolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King appears to smile after Commons Speaker mentions Glorious Revolution

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 12:26 pm
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle expresses condolences on behalf of members of the House of Commons to King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London (Joe Giddens/PA)
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle expresses condolences on behalf of members of the House of Commons to King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London (Joe Giddens/PA)

The King appeared to break into a smile after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle mentioned the Glorious Revolution in his address to the monarch.

On Monday, Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, attended the Palace of Westminster to receive addresses from both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall.

The addresses were presented by the Speakers of each House and the King replied afterwards.

Sir Lindsay, who has served as Commons Speaker since 2019, offered “our heartfelt sympathy” to Charles and the royal family in his speech, before recalling the many occasions in which the Queen visited Westminster Hall.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks past King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks past King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London (Ben Stansall/PA)

In particular, the Commons Speaker recounted the time the Queen visited the oldest building in Parliament to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Glorious Revolution, before joking: “It is perhaps very British to celebrate revolutions by presenting an address to Her Majesty.”

The Glorious Revolution permanently established Parliament as the ruling power of England and, later, the United Kingdom, representing a shift from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.

Charles, who was sat on a throne next to his wife, the Queen Consort, appeared to smile after the mention of the events which led to the deposition of James II.

The Commons Speaker told Westminster Hall: “On other occasions, our late Queen was here to mark the historic moments, such as the 50th anniversary of the Second World War, a war in which she herself served in the armed forces.

“And in 1988, we celebrated the 300th anniversary of the revolutions of 1688 to 1689.

“It is perhaps very British to celebrate revolutions by presenting an address to Her Majesty.

“But those revolutions led to our constitutional freedoms, set out the foundation for a stable monarchy, which protects liberty.”

Sir Lindsay also told the King he has taken on “weighty responsibilities”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III presents a copy of his address to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle at Westminster Hall (Joe Giddens/PA)

He went on: “We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms, and responsibilities over our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

“We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty.”

Lord Speaker Lord McFall of Alcluith also delivered an address to Charles, in which he paid tribute to the Queen’s “inspiring reign of deep and unparalleled devotion” and pledged loyalty to him on behalf of the House of Lords.

He said: “Her late Majesty, our treasured Queen and your beloved and deeply missed mother came here to Westminster Hall many times to receive the congratulations of her loyal subjects in the two Houses of Parliament and to celebrate with them historic landmarks and her long life of dedicated public service.

“She was both a leader to and a servant of her people. Her humility and integrity commanded the respect and captured the imagination of peoples and nations across the globe.”

At the end of their speeches, both Speakers delivered a humble address, unanimously agreed by MPs and peers, which conveyed “deep sympathy” to the King and his family for their loss, paid tribute to the late Queen for her “unstinting dedication” and “untiring endeavours”, and expressed the Houses’ “loyalty” to the King.

