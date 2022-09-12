‘Fiscal event’ still set for September, says Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fiscal event’ still set for September, says Number 10

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 1:36 pm
The Government said the fiscal event will still take place this month (Yui Mok/PA)
A “fiscal event” to set out Government funding for a set of major interventions in the cost-of-living crisis will still take place this month.

Politics as normal has been largely put on hold during the 10-day period of mourning for the Queen, which lasts until her funeral.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government still intends to hold the fiscal event before the end of the month, as previously promised by Liz Truss.

No date has yet been set for a fiscal event, amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street, London
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We are still planning to deliver a fiscal event this month.”

Ms Truss had announced last week long-awaited Government plans to tackle sky-high energy bills and ease the cost-of-living crisis, with a focus on capping prices and boosting domestic energy supplies.

That includes lifting the ban on fracking and new licences for North Sea oil and gas, as well as stating support for clean energy sources including nuclear, wind and solar.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is due to give specifics of how the plan will be funded during the emergency fiscal announcement.

The Government has a narrow window to schedule the fiscal event, with the Commons due to go into conference recess on September 22.

Currently, there are no plans to amend that date.

The Liberal Democrats have cancelled their party conference, which would have clashed with the Queen’s funeral.

Labour and the Conservatives are expected to still hold their conferences, even if the annual events are likely to be more low key this year.

Newly installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng at Downing Street, London
Under the Government’s “energy price guarantee”, bills for the average household will go no higher than £2,500 at any point over the next two years.

It will save a typical home around £1,000 from October 1, when the current consumer price cap had been set to soar, according to official estimates.

Passing legislation is not believed to be required to bring the price guarantee into effect for households, although businesses are still facing a wait for details about additional support.

“There isn’t a date set for the business support element of the guarantee. Obviously we’re working that through. It hasn’t been impacted by the mourning period, as I understand,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

