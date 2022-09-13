People crossing the English Channel in small boats: Key numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People crossing the English Channel in small boats: Key numbers

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 10:50 am
A group of people thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

As the number of people detected crossing the English Channel in small boats in 2022 passes last year’s total, here are some of the key statistics about the arrivals:

– How many people have made the crossing?

The number has increased steadily each year since 299 people were detected making the journey in 2018.

There were 1,843 crossings detected in 2019, 8,466 in 2020 and 28,526 in 2021, according to the Home Office

Cumulative successful arrivals in the UK by people crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

The current cumulative total for 2022, 28,561, is nearly double the number at this point last year (14,474).

This year has seen both a record daily number of crossings (1,295 on August 22) and a record for monthly crossings (a provisional figure of 8,644 for August).

Of the 28,561 people who have been provisionally detected so far this year, 23,293 have crossed since the Government announced on April 14 that it had agreed a deal to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid a series of legal challenges.

– Who are the arrivals?

In 2021 more than half of the people detected crossing the Channel were of Iranian or Iraqi nationality (30% and 22% of the total respectively).

A further 10% were Eritrean, 9% were Syrian and 5% were from Afghanistan.

(PA Graphics)

This year has seen a change in the breakdown of nationalities.

Across the first six months of 2022, Afghans and Albanians each accounted for 18% of arrivals – the highest proportion of any nationality.

Iranians accounted for 15%, Iraqis 13% and Syrians 9%.

These figures are based on the total number of arrivals for whom nationality has been recorded by the Home Office.

Former home secretary Priti Patel said in the House of Commons on September 5 that Albanian nationals accounted for around 60% of the people arriving in the UK via small boats over the summer.

– How many are making the crossing per boat?

The average has risen steadily since the start of 2021.

In 2018 there were fewer than 10 people per boat, while in 2019 and 2020 the figure tended to fluctuate between single figures and the high teens.

From 2021 the average started to increase, reaching 20 in March and 30 in August.

It reached 40 people per boat in June 2022 and hit 46 in August.

(PA Graphics)

– How many apply for asylum?

Of the 50,297 people who arrived between January 2018 and June 2022, 94% (47,306) applied for asylum, 91% as main applicants (43,066), the Home Office said.

As of June this year, just 16% of the main applicants had received an initial decision on their application, 2% had withdrawn their application, and the remainder were still waiting.

Among those who had received an initial decision since 2018 (6,910), nearly half (49%) were granted asylum or another type of leave.

Some 43% of applications were not considered on “third country grounds” – meaning the UK government instead sought the person’s removal to a safe third country because the applicant had a connection to that country where they could “reasonably have been expected to claim asylum” before reaching the UK.

The remaining 8% were refused asylum for other reasons, such as their claim being “clearly unfounded” or the claimant not meeting the requirements for refugee status.

