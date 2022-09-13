August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 3:40 pm
Prices at the pumps have dropped since early July (Joe Giddens/PA)
Prices at the pumps have dropped since early July (Joe Giddens/PA)

Economists think that inflation did not rise last month for the first time in a year, but it is still expected to tick up in the weeks to come.

August’s inflation is set to remain at 10.1% when it is presented on Wednesday morning, according to an average of expert predictions.

It is the same year-on-year Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate that the Office for National Statistics measured in July – the first time since September last year that CPI has not risen.

The cooling off was probably driven by the cost of petrol and diesel, which started to drop over the month.

Price of unleaded petro
(PA Graphics)

According to figures from the RAC, the cost of unleaded petrol dropped from a peak above 191p a litre at the start of July to around 167p this week.

This will take some pressure off households, experts said. Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believes it could shave as much as 0.3 percentage points off inflation last month.

He believes that inflation might even have fallen in August partly as a result of this, to 9.9%, below the consensus.

He also says there is reason to be more optimistic about the months ahead.

The Government’s plan to help households with their energy bills has shaved a good chunk off inflation projections.

Liz Truss’s announcement of energy bill support was overshadowed on Thursday by the death of the Queen.

Energy price guarantee: how fuel bills will change
(PA Graphics)

But the support will offer serious respite to struggling households this winter, by capping their energy bills at £2,500.

It is still high – twice where bills had been a year earlier – but will probably save the average family thousands of pounds.

Because household bills are used to calculate inflation, this will mean inflation does not peak at the above 13% levels that had previously been forecast.

“The near-term outlook for CPI inflation… has improved greatly,” Mr Tombs said.

“The contribution of electricity and natural gas prices to the headline rate of CPI inflation will rise to 3.3 percentage points in October, from 2.3 percentage points at present, rather than soar to six percentage points, as implied by Ofgem’s proposed cap.”

Deutsche Bank’s Sanjay Raja, whose August prediction matches the consensus forecast, thinks that if he is wrong it will be because inflation rises higher than expected.

“While energy prices should drag on August inflation, record-breaking food inflation as well as services inflation (mainly from air fares) keep risks to the inflation data to the upside,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

House-hunters are feeling more hesitant about moving in the next few months, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Less urgency in housing market’ as buyers show caution over near-term moves
Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being shown the site of mass graves in Bucha earlier this year (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)
Simon Coveney on visit to Ukraine to show Ireland’s support
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills
The prices of everyday items have increased over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)
How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months
Shipping container transporters sit in the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, following a strike by members of the Unite union last month (Joe Giddens/PA)
Inflation continue to threaten living standards of millions of workers – Unite
The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, is seen on a damaged car in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says
A near-7% fall in petrol and diesel prices helped reduce inflation to below 10% in August (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Falling fuel prices push inflation back below 10%
(Philip Toscano/PA)
Review of anti-obesity policies prompts concerns junk food plans could be axed
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Victoria Jones/PA)
Treasury minister has links to property finance firm
A Ukrainian soldier smiles from a military vehicle in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Russia ‘likely to concede area half the size of Wales’ in Ukraine

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0