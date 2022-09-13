Treasury minister has links to property finance firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Treasury minister has links to property finance firm

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:08 pm
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Victoria Jones/PA)

Chris Philp, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, still has a stake in a property finance group, it has emerged.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that the business interests of the Treasury minister has the potential to raise questions, with Mr Philp responsible for public spending on housing and planning.

Mr Philp, according to the register of members’ interest, retains a shareholding of over 15% in Pluto Capital Management, as well as Pluto Partners, Pluto Silverstone Co Invest, Pluto Monza Co Invest and Pluto Development Partners.

Pluto Finance, which The Guardian reported is ultimately owned by Pluto Partners, offers lending to housebuilders and property developers.

It is also part-owned by the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

The minister is not believed to be a director in any of the companies and his interest in them has been previously declared.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Ministerial Code sets out the process by which Ministers, following their appointment to a new role, should declare and manage their interests, working with their Permanent Secretary.

“The Chief Secretary to the Treasury is now going through this process in line with the Ministerial Code, following his appointment just last week.”

